Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 Gets New Release Date; Find Out What Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Has to Do With It

Tom Holland and Zendaya's Spider-Man 4 has been pushed back as it steered clear of clashing with Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Marvel and Sony have confirmed that Spider-Man 4 will be postponed for one week from its initial release date of July 24, 2026, to July 31, 2026. This small change seems to be a tactical decision to create some space between the much-awaited MCU film and Nolan's The Odyssey, which hits screens just two weeks prior and also features Holland and the Dune actress.

The titleless Spider-Man sequel will now arrive in theaters between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, retaining its position in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Speculation remains regarding the direction of the film, with some sources proposing a return to a street-level, grounded storyline, while others suggest a multiversal direction.

A number of the cast members are said to return, but not much is known about the plot. In December last year, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal announced that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will helm the film, with a script from Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Holland, reprising his Peter Parker, recently spoke about the script with excitement during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Next summer, we start shooting. Everything's good to go. We're nearly there," Tom said, adding, "Super exciting. I can't wait!"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey reunites Spiderman veterans Tom Holland and Zendaya with Robert Pattinson, who have already worked with each other in respective movies such as The Devil All the Time (2020), The Lost City of Z (2016), and the upcoming film The Drama (2025). Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, and Lupita Nyong’o also join the star-studded cast that celebrates Nolan's adaption of Homer’s epic poem filmed using new IMAX technology, hitting theaters July 17, 2026.