Box Office: Is Captain America 4's box office failure a warning for Marvels’ Thunderbolts?

Marvels’ latest offering Captain America: Brave New World released globally in theatres on this Valentine’s Day. Though huge expectations were set for the new Captain America installment among Marvel fans all around the world, the film failed to match those expectations. This failure was considered as a result of the fans finding it hard to accept a new face of Anthony Mackie as Captain America, replacing Chris Evans.

If these considerations are taken seriously then Marvels’ next project Thunderbolts can also see a huge trouble at the box office. Thunderbolts stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell and Olga Kurylenko as the leading force in the film. It is directed by Jet Schreier and is scheduled to release on 5 May 2025 at the worldwide box office.

Now you might notice that the four of these five leading actors are fresh faces in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leaving behind only Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes being the most recognisable one for the fans. Though they all play characters that are already a bit popular, there is no telling what could excite the neutral audience and what not.

The lack of a popular actor playing a popular character is evident in Marvels’ next offering just like it was in their last venture. But not everything has gone out of hand. As the film’s release comes closer, we will be seeing tons of new promos or teasers to elevate the hype for the film till its release. If that portion of the marketing rings well with the audience, Thunderbolts could get a respectable opening at the global box office.

The major run will be driven by the content that the film carries, resulting in a word of mouth either positive or negative. Captain America 4 heavily suffered due to mixed or negative reviews but there is still a great possibility which says that Thunderbolts won’t go south.

The trailer for Marvels’ Thunderbolts released 2 weeks ago with a lot of hype among the fans, resulting into a mildly positive atmosphere for the film. Do you think that the film can surprise at the worldwide box office? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.