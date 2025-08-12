Box Office: War 2 dominates Coolie in Hindi Advance Booking; targets 6 times higher opening

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR, is releasing in cinemas on August 14. The movie is witnessing good advance booking in its home turf against Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, which is releasing on the same day.

War 2 leads advance booking in Hindi by a good margin

As of 3.30 PM (August 12), the Ayan Mukerji directorial has sold over 67,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis. On the other hand, Coolie has recorded around 14,000 admissions in Hindi PIC sales. The Hrithik-NTR film has maintained a good lead of 53,000 tickets over Coolie, which indicates a clear domination in the Hindi belt.

War 2 will be the top preference for the Hindi audience this weekend, as reflected in the pre-bookings. Moreover, the YRF movie has a wide screen count in North India compared to the Tamil-origin movie, which is also benefiting it in a big way. Ideally, there is no clash between War 2 and Coolie in the Hindi regions. However, Coolie is doing well as a standalone movie. Despite a limited screen count, the dubbed movie is experiencing reasonably good advance booking, hinting at an encouraging opening.

War 2 and Coolie can co-exist together; Good weekend for cinema-going audience

As per current trends, Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie is likely to take the second biggest start in Hindi for a Tamil movie. It is catering to a completely different audience than War 2, which means both movies can co-exist well and make the Independence Day weekend a memorable experience for the cinemagoing audience.

Talking about the opening day, War 2 is on course to debut with 5 to 6 times higher than Coolie in Hindi. Since August 14 is a non-holiday, both movies are expected to see massive jumps over the weekend, with the potential of recording their biggest business days on August 15 (Friday, National Holiday) and August 17 (Sunday). The rest will be decided by how the audience reacts to both the movies and how word-of-mouth spreads among the masses.

