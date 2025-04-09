Box Office: Wicked soars in Japan; Universal’s musical hit holds No. 1 spot for five weeks, crosses USD 17 million mark

Universal Pictures is rejoicing in pride as Wicked continues to wow audiences in regions where it’s still in cinemas. Japan is one such territory, where the upscale screen adaptation of the 2003 Broadway-winning musical debuted in March alongside local entry Doraemon. The former film, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, has now held the title of the number one non-Japanese film for five consecutive weekends in the market, recently crossing the USD 17 million mark—cementing its status as a rare Western hit in the traditionally domestic-driven cinema space.

To mark the triumph, Universal released a heartfelt new promo tailored to the Japanese audience, highlighting the film’s cultural impact and thanking fans for their continued support.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: Part I adapts the first act of the aforementioned beloved stage version, which itself was based on Gregory Maguire’s revisionist novel reimagining The Wizard of Oz. The film explores the untold story of the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba, and her complicated but powerful friendship with Galinda, who goes on to be known as Glinda the Good.

Set in the magical Land of Oz prior to Dorothy’s arrival, Wicked: Part I’s ensemble is rounded out by Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Marissa Bode, and more.

Premiering worldwide in November 2024, Wicked became an instant global sensation, earning widespread acclaim and grossing USD 748 million worldwide on a USD 150 million budget. It was recognized as one of the best films of the year by the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review. At the 97th Academy Awards, it took home two Oscars—for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. It was nominated in 10 categories, including Best Picture and Best Actress nods for Erivo.

Wicked’s enduring success in Japan reflects the film’s continued appeal, setting the stage for its sequel, Wicked: For Good, which is scheduled to hit theaters on November 21, 2025.

Wicked is available on myriad streaming platforms, including JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

On VOD, the film earned a staggering USD 26 million on debut day (December 31) and hit USD 70 million within its first week in the US and Canada. The title was made available for USD 30 to purchase and USD 20 to rent. The Super Mario Bros. Movie had earned USD 44 million in its first week.

