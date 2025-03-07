What Is Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo’s Next Project Amid Part 2 Release? All We Know About Lionsgate’s Karoshi

Cynthia Erivo is set to appear in Lionsgate’s Karoshi. The movie will be brought forth by 87Eleven Entertainment.

As per a report by Deadline, the actress will star in the movie alongside the actors Teo Yoo, as well as Isabel May. The aforementioned names were previously seen in outings including Past Lives, The Recruit, and 1883, respectively.

Talking about the production side of the film, Chad Stahelski from 87Eleven Entertainment along with Alex Young and Jason Spitz are the names serving as producers for the outing Karoshi. The aforementioned company recently had a deal with Lionsgate.

Per the outlet, the film will begin its production in June and will be directed by Takashi Doscher, who has even penned his own script.

While not many details have been spilled, the film is currently being stated to be a corporate thriller also having a samurai twist. Meanwhile, even the details of the roles of Erivo, Yoo, and May have been kept under wraps.

Interestingly, Cynthia Erivo is totally busy with her future project, in which she is set to reprise her role of Elphaba Thropp in the Wicked sequel. Even the next entry of Wicked will be directed by Jon M. Chu.

Meanwhile, it is also crucial to know that Cynthia Erivo will also be seen as a set of sextuplets in Peacock’s Poker Face during its Season 2. Moreover, the highly acclaimed actress, who also happens to be a singer, recently released her single Replay, which is also going to be a part of her upcoming album.

Per Deadline, Cynthia Erivo will star as Jesus in the Hollywood Bowl production of Jesus Christ Superstar. She will play that role this summer from August 1–3.

Wicked: For Good is the second entry in Chu’s duology, which happens to be an adaptation of the stage musical. This movie, based on Gregory Maguire’s novel, will be released in theaters on November 21, 2025.