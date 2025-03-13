Superboys Of Malegaon Box Office Trends Day 14: Adarsh Gourav and Vineet Kumar Singh-starrer continues to STRUGGLE in two-week-long run

Superboys of Malegaon, which arrived in cinemas two weeks ago, has remained a lowest performer at the box office. Led by Adarsh Gourav, the inspirational movie about filmmaking is struggling to collect respectable numbers in its theatrical run. Superboys of Malegaon has completed two weeks with a modest hold.

Superboys Of Malegaon Fails To Revive On 2nd Thursday; Manages To Cross Rs 4 Crore

Co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ritesh Sidhwani, Superboys of Malegaon has not been a top choice for cinegoers. Adarsh Gourav-starrer has failed to recover on the second Thursday. Going by the trends, on Day 14, Reema Kagti's helmer is expected to earn in the range of Rs 7 lakh net in India.

Superboys of Malegaon, which fetched a total of Rs 3.98 crore in 13 days, will cross Rs 4 crore today.

Superboys of Malegaon To Lose More Screens On Holi Weekend

Superboys of Malegaon will end up losing more screens on Holi weekend due to the arrival of The Diplomat and the release of Namastey London. While John Abraham-starrer is a new movie, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's film was originally released in 2007.

Also starring Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora, Superboys of Malegaon is based on Nasir Shaikh, a filmmaker from Malegaon. Despite being aided by BUY-ONE-GET-ONE offers and the makers promoting the film on social media, the inspirational movie has remained dull at the box office.

It was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 and received standing ovation at the screening back then. After its disappointing theatrical run, the film will head for its OTT release.

Superboys Of Malegaon In Cinemas

