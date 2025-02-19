Box Office: With Border 2 rolling, can we expect the sequel to smash records like Gadar 2?

JP Dutta's directorial, Border hit the screens in 1997. Nearly three decades later, Border 2 is finally arriving on the big screens. The upcoming film brings back the OG actor, Sunny Deol along with the additions of Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh leading the charge. The team is currently shooting for the epic war movie. Now, with Border 2 rolling, can we expect the sequel to smash records like Gadar 2? Let's decode.

Border 2 To Arrive On Republic Day Weekend In 2026; Takes The Border Legacy Forward

Border 2, the sequel to Border is helmed by Anurag Singh of Kesari fame. While Varun Dhawan started shooting for the film in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh in January 2025, Sunny Deol recently joined the team on the sets there. The upcoming sequel will be released on January 23, 2026, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.

Border 2 has high expectations, considering the audiences' emotions and nostalgia attached to Border. The original film is considered one of the best war movies in Indian cinema. The 1997 war drama was an all-time blockbuster and collected Rs 39.5 crore net in India.

The cult classic film featured an ensemble star cast including Sunny Deol, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Puneet Issar, and more.

Can Border 2 Break Records Like Gadar 2?

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues received great reception during its release two years ago. Border 2 has the potential to perform well at the box office, provided it receives audiences' love like the Gadar sequel.

Gadar 2, which featured the original star cast, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, earned Rs 513 crore net in India. The 2023 film became an all-time highest Hindi grosser and broke box-office records before it was surpassed by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan the same year. The all-time blockbuster sequel became a successful venture for its patriotic flavor, nostalgia, and full dose of action, drama, and entertainment.

While Sunny Deol has a good luck with war genre, will he along with his battalion bring a blockbuster verdict for Border 2? Let's wait and watch. Before Border 2, Sunny has two movies lined up for this year, Lahore 1947 and Jaat.

