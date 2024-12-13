Buzz: Is Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara clashing with Ballaya's Akhanda 2? Analysing their recent clash at the box office in Sankranthi 2023

Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna, also known as Ballaya are among the biggest actors of the Telugu film fraternity. The two senior actors have worked and entertained audiences for decades now. Even in their 60s, the two are churning movies for fun. There is buzz that both the actors will lock horns at the box office, yet again, with their movies Vishwambhara and Akhanda 2 respectively. Vishwambhara is said to be a mythological action-drama while Akhanda will be a devotional, mass, commercial-entertainer.

Chiranjeevi Won The 2023 Sankranthi Clash; Will He Repeat It With Vishwambhara vs Akhanda 2?

Recently, Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna clashed at the box office in Sankranthi 2023 with their movies Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy respectively. Both the movies were successful at the box office. While Waltair Veerayya was a super-hit, Veera Simha Reddy emerged a clean-hit. The Chiranjeevi movie managed to collect Rs 220 crore worldwide. It continues to be the second highest grosser of his career after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. As for Ballaya, Veera Simha Reddy reiterated that Ballaya can pull big crowds on the opening day. The movie ended grossing around Rs 120 crore. Theoretically, Chiranjeevi emerged victorious in the big Sankranthi clash, although both movies were successful.

Why Is Vishwambhara vs Akhanda 2 Different From Waltair Veerayya vs Veera Simha Reddy

The stakes of the 2025 clash, if it happens, are very different. Vishwambhara is a mythological actioner, which is quite experimental. Also, the teaser that released on the Megastar's birthday, received a poor response. On the other hand, Akhanda 2 is the sequel of the blockbuster hit Akhanda, which marked the comeback of Nandamuri Balakrishna. The acclaimed actioner has nothing to worry of Vishwambhara, at this point in time. However, a Chiranjeevi film can't be underestimated. He has been the reigning star of Tollywood for the longest time.

Final Remarks Of Vishwambhara and Akhanda 2

What are your views on the clash between Vishwambhara and Akhanda 2, if it happens, on 25th September, 2025? Do let us know. Also, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Akhanda 2, Vishwambhara, Chiranjeevi and Ballaya.

