Chhaava Box Office India Day 28: Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster film on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj nets Rs 3.25 crore; Gets Holika Dahan's benefit
On the 28th day of its release, Chhaava has earned Rs 3.25 crore net at the Hindi box office. Vicky Kaushal's film co-starring Rashmika Mandanna will cross Rs 500 crore soon.
Based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life, Chhaava arrived in cinemas on February 14, 2025. It has smashed box office with its blockbuster run. Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, the historical actioner is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. Chhaava has witnessed a growth while managing to reach near Rs 500 crore.
Chhaava Adds Rs 3.25 Crore On Day 28; Experiences Slight Growth On Holika Dahan
Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has completed four weeks of its release in theaters. The historical actioner earned Rs 3.25 crore on the 28th day, which coincides with the occasion of Holika Dahan. The festival has boosted its performance on fourth Thursday. The cume collection of Chhaava now stands at Rs 498.4 crore net in India.
After Day 28, the fourth week collection of Chhaava stands at Rs 38.15 crore. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer now requires Rs 2 crore to cross the Rs 500 crore mark in Hindi markets. It is expected to achieve this feat during the Holi weekend.
Day-Wise Net Collections Of Chhaava In Hindi Are Listed Below:
|Weeks/Days
|Net India Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 209 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 171 crore
|Week 3
|Rs 80.75 crore
|Day 22
|Rs 6 crore
|Day 23
|Rs 11.50 crore
|Day 24
|Rs 8 crore
|Day 25
|Rs 3.5 crore
|Day 26
|Rs 3.15 crore
|Day 27
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Day 28
|Rs 3.25 crore
|Total
|Rs 498.4 crore
Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta, the historical drama will have a new competition starting from tomorrow. March 14 will mark the arrival of The Diplomat and the re-release of Namastey London.
Chhaava In Cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
