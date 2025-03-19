Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 34 Trends: Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna's film maintains STEADY run; to end fifth week tomorrow

Chhaava arrived in cinemas more than a month ago. The historical actioner stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Also starring Akshaye Khanna, the film based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was released on February 14, 2025. Chhaava will finish its fifth week tomorrow.

Chhaava Maintains Steady Run On Day 34

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has been a star performer for over four weeks at the box office. The historical actioner will have a 7 percent to 10 percent drop from what it earned on Day 33, i.e. Rs 2.15 crore. Going by the trends, on fifth Wednesday, Vicky Kaushal-starrer is expected to earn in the range of Rs 1.95 crore to Rs 2.05 crore.

Chhaava collected Rs 524.65 crore net businesss in Hindi markets. It is slowly reaching towards its target finish which is Rs 550 crore plus. If it maintains good hold in sixth week, Dinesh Vijan's production will be able to touch Jawan's business, which is Rs 558 crore.

Chhaava Is Third Highest Grosser Of Bollywood

Backed under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava has emerged as the third highest grossing movie in Bollywood. The historical actioner has crossed the lifetime businesses of films like Animal, Pathaan, and Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. Chhaava is now inching towards Jawan, which is the second highest grosser in Bollywood after Stree 2.

Adapted from Marathi novel, Chava, Chhaava is locking horns with The Diplomat at the box office. John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb's political thriller was released on March 14, 2025. Chhaava also features Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Diana Penty in crucial roles.

Chhaava In Cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.