Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 33 Trends: Vicky Kaushal's historical actioner continues its good run on fifth Tuesday; eyes Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Chhaava has been running in theaters successfully for over a month. Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, the historical actioner chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj who fought against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Chhaava, which is now in its fifth week, has become one of the highest grossing Bollywood movies in India.

Chhaava Performs Good Run On Day 33

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava has performed quite well at the box office. After completing four weeks run, the historical actioner has maintained good hold in its fifth week as well. Going by the trends, Vicky Kaushal-starrer is expected to collect in the range of Rs 2 crore on Day 33.

Chhaava has collected Rs 522.40 crore net business in 32 days in Hindi markets.

Chhaava Looks To Cross Jawan

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is eyeing to cross the lifetime business of Jawan. Atlee's 2023 directorial, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, earned Rs 558 crore net in India. It is yet to be seen if Vicky Kaushal's movie would be able to touch Jawan's earnings by the end of its theatrical run or not.

Meanwhile, Chhaava has emerged the third highest grosser of Bollywood to have entered Rs 500 crore club. It recently surpassed the lifetime businesses of Pathaan and Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. The 2023 movies were blockbusters during their respective releases. While Shah Rukh Khan-starrer earned Rs 513 crore, Sunny Deol's actioner collected Rs 515 crore.

Chhaava also features Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Divya Dutta, and others. The historical actioner is adapted from Marathi novel, Chava penned by Shivaji Sawant.

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.