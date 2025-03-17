Chhaava Box Office India Day 32: Vicky Kaushal-led film nets Rs 3.25 crore in Hindi; becomes 3rd highest Bollywood grosser in India

Five weeks and still running, Chhaava remains unbeatable in its theatrical run. Backed under the banner of Maddock Films, the historical drama is based on the life of Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj who fought a battle with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, Chhaava is moving ahead proudly as one of the highest grossers in Bollywood.

Chhaava Records Rs 3.25 Crore On Fifth Monday

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava has been a phenomenal performer at the Hindi box office. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer added Rs 3.25 crore to its total tally on fifth Monday.

In four weeks, the historical actioner earned Rs 499 crore net in India. It entered Rs 500 crore club in fifth weekend. Laxman Utekar's helmer earned Rs 21.25 in three days including fifth Friday, fifth Saturday, and fifth Sunday.

The cume business of Chhaava now stands at Rs 523.5 crore excluding its Telugu version which has earned Rs 11 crore.

Weeks/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 209 crore Week 2 Rs 171 crore Week 3 Rs 81 crore Week 4 Rs 38 crore Fifth Friday Rs 6.5 crore Fifth Saturday Rs 7.25 crore Fifth Sunday Rs 7.50 crore Fifth Monday Rs 3.25 crore Total Rs 523.5 crore

Chhaaava Becomes 3rd Highest Grosser In Bollywood; Surpasses Gadar 2

Chhaava, which is running in its fifth week, has emerged the third highest grossing movie of Bollywood in India. Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and others, the historical actioner recently crossed the lifetime business of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. The 2023 sequel to Gadar collected Rs 515 crore net in India.

Chaava, which has also surpassed Pathaan, now stands a little under Jawan which is on the second spot in Hindi. Stree 2 is the top performer in Bollywood.

Chhaava In Cinemas

