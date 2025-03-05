Chhaava Day 20 Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar's movie continues to DOMINATE Hindi markets after India's semi-final win

Chhaava hit the big screens on February 14, 2025. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, and others, the historical actioner has been a top performer in Bollywood these days. Based on Marathi novel, Chava, the recently released film will complete its third week tomorrow. In 20 days of its release, Chhaava has been going strong in Hindi markets.

Chhaava Continues To Flourish In Hindi Markets

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has maintained a remarkable hold at the Hindi box office since its release. On Day 20, the historical action drama will witness a 10 percent drop from what it earned on its 19th day, i.e. Rs 6.25 crore. However, if we look at the overall performance of Chhaava, the movie based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj continues to flourish in Hindi markets.

This comes a day after India won the semi-final match against Australia in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. On its third Wednesday, the business was affected by the IND vs AUS tournament as the audience preferred to watch the match instead of Chhaava.

Vicky Kaushal-starrer earned Rs 452 crore in the last 19 days. It is now inching towards Rs 500 crore.

Chhaava Chases Pushpa 2's Hindi Version

Backed by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava is running behind Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hindi markets. While Chhaava has earned Rs 452 crore in 19 days, the 2024 blockbuster collected Rs 629.5 crore around the same time. It is yet to be seen if Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's movie would be able to touch the business of Allu Arjun-starrer.

Advertisement

Chhaava, which is Vicky Kaushal's highest grosser of his career, is currently running parallel to Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon at the box office.

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.