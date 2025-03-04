Superboys Of Malegaon Day 5 India Box Office: Adarsh Gourav and Vineet Kumar Singh's slice-of-life movie nets Rs 25 lakh; requires momentum to sustain

Superboys of Malegaon has been running in theaters for five days. The slice-of-life film marks theatrical comeback of Reema Kagti as a director and Adarsh Gourav in the lead role. Based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon, the recently released movie is moving slowly with an underwhelming performance. On Day 5, Superboys of Malegaon maintained poor run.

Superboys Of Malegaon Adds Rs 25 Lakh On Day 5

Superboys of Malegaon, which is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and more, has been a dull performer at the box office since its release. Adarsh Gourav-starrer collected Rs 5 lakh lesser than what it earned on first Monday. On Day 5, the inspirational drama earned Rs 25 lakh net in India.

The cume collection of Superboys of Malegaon stands at mere Rs 2.5 crore in five days. The film requires momentum to sustain at the box office or else it will leave the theaters soon.

Superboys Of Malegaon's Net India Collections For Five Days Are As Follows:

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 50 lakh Day 2 Rs 70 lakh Day 3 Rs 75 lakh Day 4 Rs 30 lakh Day 5 Rs 25 lakh Total Rs 2.5 crore

Superboys of Malegaon Is Lowest Grosser Of Reema Kagti's Career

Superboys of Malegaon has emerged as the lowest grossing film of Reema Kagti's directorial career. Kagti has previously helmed three movies, Gold, Talaash, and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. All of them were better performers. While the first and third movies were average grossers, the second one was a semi-hit.

Going by Superboys of Malegaon's box office performance, the film which also features Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora, is heading for a sorry fate. Meanwhile, this is to note that Ritesh Sidhwani, Reema Kagti along with other makers will recover its cost from OTT release in the form of non-theatrical revenues.

Superboys Of Malegaon In Cinemas

