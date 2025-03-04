Superboys Of Malegaon Day 5 India Box Office: Adarsh Gourav and Vineet Kumar Singh's slice-of-life movie nets Rs 25 lakh; requires momentum to sustain
Superboys Of Malegaon has earned a collection of Rs 25 lakh on first Tuesday at the box office. Adarsh Gourav and Vineet Kumar Singh's film has completed five days in theaters.
Superboys of Malegaon has been running in theaters for five days. The slice-of-life film marks theatrical comeback of Reema Kagti as a director and Adarsh Gourav in the lead role. Based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon, the recently released movie is moving slowly with an underwhelming performance. On Day 5, Superboys of Malegaon maintained poor run.
Superboys Of Malegaon Adds Rs 25 Lakh On Day 5
Superboys of Malegaon, which is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and more, has been a dull performer at the box office since its release. Adarsh Gourav-starrer collected Rs 5 lakh lesser than what it earned on first Monday. On Day 5, the inspirational drama earned Rs 25 lakh net in India.
The cume collection of Superboys of Malegaon stands at mere Rs 2.5 crore in five days. The film requires momentum to sustain at the box office or else it will leave the theaters soon.
Superboys Of Malegaon's Net India Collections For Five Days Are As Follows:
|Days
|Net India Collections
|Day 1
|Rs 50 lakh
|Day 2
|Rs 70 lakh
|Day 3
|Rs 75 lakh
|Day 4
|Rs 30 lakh
|Day 5
|Rs 25 lakh
|Total
|Rs 2.5 crore
Superboys of Malegaon Is Lowest Grosser Of Reema Kagti's Career
Superboys of Malegaon has emerged as the lowest grossing film of Reema Kagti's directorial career. Kagti has previously helmed three movies, Gold, Talaash, and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. All of them were better performers. While the first and third movies were average grossers, the second one was a semi-hit.
Going by Superboys of Malegaon's box office performance, the film which also features Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora, is heading for a sorry fate. Meanwhile, this is to note that Ritesh Sidhwani, Reema Kagti along with other makers will recover its cost from OTT release in the form of non-theatrical revenues.
Superboys Of Malegaon In Cinemas
Superboys Of Malegaon is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab your tickets from the counter itself. Are you looking forward to Superboys of Malegaon? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Superboys of Malegaon Day 4 India Box Office: Reema Kagti's latest venture nets Rs 30 lakh on first Monday; registers poor hold