Crazxy Day 4 Box Office Trends: Sohum Shah's edge-of-the-seat thriller PLUMMETS after minimal growth in opening weekend

February ended with the arrival of Crazxy in cinemas. The craziness of Sohum Shah's world has become the talk of the town with the latest release. The intense thriller completed its opening weekend yesterday and has now entered its first week. After its minimal growth, the business of Crazxy will plummet on the fourth day.

Crazxy Dips On Day 4 After Nominal Growth On First Weekend

Directed by Girish Kohli, Crazxy has maintained a decent hold at the box office. While it witnessed muted growth in the opening weekend, the overall performance of Sohum Shah-starrer is still low. The one-man-show film collected Rs 1 crore on the opening day and remained under Rs 4 crore in the first three days of its release.

On Day 4, Crazxy has experienced a decline in its business. After recording Rs 3.85 crore till Sunday, it is expected to earn in the range of Rs 45 lakh to Rs 55 lakh on first Monday.

Crazxy Requires Rs 15 Crore Or Plus To Become A Decent Performer

Backed by Sohum Shah Films, Crazxy should sustain for 2-3 weeks to reach decent numbers. As per estimates, Girish Kohli's helmer would require to earn Rs 15 crore or more to emerge as a successful venture at the box office. For that, it will have to show better trends in the first week.

The latest thriller has received positive word-of-mouth from audiences and critics. However, it hasn't been able to translate its reception at the box office yet. Sohum Shah-led film is locking horns with Superboys of Malegaon along with its holdover release, Chhaava. Crazxy should generate substantial amount of money from non-theatrical revenues.

Crazxy In Cinemas

Crazxy is running in theaters near you.

