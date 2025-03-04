Chhaava Day 19 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's highest grosser nets Rs 6.25 crore on third Tuesday; gets impacted by IND vs AUS semi-final cricket match

Chhaava, which is running in theaters for more than two weeks, has been a frontrunner in Hindi markets. Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, the recently released film has been doing wonders at the box office for more than two weeks. It will soon end its third week too. On fifth day, Chhaava's box office performance was affected by India vs Australia's semi-final cricket tournament.

Chhaava Records Rs 6.25 Crore On Day 19; IND vs AUS Semi-Final Impacts Its Performance

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has been the current top performer in Bollywood. On Day 19, the historical actioner added Rs 6.25 crore net in India. This to note that the third Tuesday of the movie coincided with the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy's semi-final held between India and Australia on March 4, 2025. Many cinegoers preferred to watch the live match of IND vs AUS over Chhaava today.

Chhaava earned Rs 209 crore in the first week, followed by Rs 171 crore in the second week. In the third week, Laxman Utekar's latest helmer, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, has recorded Rs 72 crore within five days.

The cume collection of Dinesh Vijan's production now stands at Rs 452 crore. The historical actioner has crossed the Rs 450 crore mark at the Hindi box office in 19 days of its release. It is currently running parallel to new releases, Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon.

Here's How Much Chhaava Has Collected So Far:

Weeks/Days Net India Box Office Week 1 Rs 209 crore Week 2 Rs 171 crore Day 15 Rs 13 crore Day 16 Rs 22 crore Day 17 Rs 23.5 crore Day 18 Rs 7.25 crore Day 19 Rs 6.25 crore Total Rs 452 crore

Chhaava In Cinemas

