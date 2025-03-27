Box Office: Ahead of Bhool Chuk Maaf’s release, lookback at theatrical productions of Maddock Films in post-COVID era

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films is shining bright like a star. While the production house has a knack of backing horror comedies at its best, it has presented interesting storylines ranging from different genres over the years. Let's delve into the movies backed by Maddock Films in post-COVID times ahead of Bhool Chuk Maaf which will release on May 9, 2025.

Roohi To Chhaava; Revisiting Maddock Films' Productions In Post-COVID Era

ROOHI

Maddock Films backed Hardik Mehta's directorial, Roohi in 2021. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, the horror comedy netted Rs 23 crore in India. Its box office performance was affected with the post-COVID situation.

BHEDIYA

A year later, Maddock Films produced Amar Kaushik's directorial venture, Bhediya. Headlined by Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, the 2022 horror comedy earned Rs 60.75 crore at the box office.

ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE

After horror comedy, Maddock Films entered into romantic comedy genre with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the 2023 film collected Rs 83.5 crore net business.

TERI BAATON MEIN AISA ULJHA JIYA

Maddock Films then co-produced Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in 2024. The science fiction romantic comedy fetched Rs 82.5 crore net business in India.

MUNJYA

A few months later, Maddock Films returned to horror comedy genre with its production venture, Munjya. It starred Sharvari and Abhay Verma in the lead roles. The net business of the horror comedy stood at Rs 103 crore.

STREE 2

In August the same year, Maddock Films presented another horror comedy, Stree 2. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao reprised their respective roles in the Stree sequel. It earned Rs 585 crore while becoming the highest grossing Bollywood film till date.

SKY FORCE

In the beginning of 2025, Maddock Films experimented with aerial actioner genre with Sky Force. Led by Akshay Kumar and debutante Veer Pahariya, the film earned Rs 109 crore net business in India.

CHHAAVA

Maddock Films then backed Laxman Utekar's directorial, Chhaava in February this year. Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, the historical actioner is expected to earn a lifetime collection of Rs 550 crore plus in full run.

Net India Collections Of Maddock Films' Backed Movies As Per Their Releases:

Movies Net India Collections Roohi Rs 23 crore Bhediya Rs 60.75 crore Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Rs 83.5 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Rs 82.5 crore Munjya Rs 103 crore Stree 2 Rs 585 crore Sky Force Rs 109 crore Chhaava Rs 550 crore+ (expected)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.