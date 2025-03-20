Box Office: From being Vicky Kaushal's highest grosser to shattering Maharashtra state records, 5 milestones achieved by Chhaava

In more than a month of its release, Chhaava has set several box office records and also broken some of them. Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, the historical actioner has received positive word of mouth for its powerful narrative. Based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava has been a star performer during its theatrical run. Let's decode the factors contributing to its success.

5 Milestones Of Chhaava Are As Follows:

1. Biggest grosser of Vicky Kaushal's career

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava became the highest grossing film of Vicky Kaushal's career. On ninth day of its release, the historical actioner earned Rs 270 crore net while surpassing the lifetime business of Uri: The Surgical Strike. The 2019 blockbuster netted Rs 244 crore during its release.

2. Emerged as king of Maharashtra; dethroned Pushpa 2

Chhaava emerged as the highest grossing film in Maharashtra while clinching the top position in the state. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film about Maratha empire dethroned Pushpa 2 in Maharashtra belt. It took 15 days to break the record of Allu Arjun's 2024 blockbuster.

3. Third highest grossing Bollywood film; surpassed Pathaan and Gadar 2

Chhaava has become the third highest grossing of Bollywood. Dinesh Vijan's production has surpassed the lifetime businesses of Pathaan and Gadar 2: The Katha Continues which collected Rs 513 crore and Rs 515 crore respectively. The historical actioner is now under Jawan in the Rs 500 crore club.

4. Second all-time blockbuster movie of Maddock Films after Stree 2

Chhaava, which is backed by Maddock Films, has turned out to be second all-time blockbuster of the production house. Maddock Films has previously backed Stree 2 in 2024. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's horror comedy film netted Rs 585 crore.

5. Highest grosser of 2025 across all languages so far

Chhaava is also the highest grosser of this year. The historical actioner has performed better than movies ranging from different languages including Game Changer, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Sky Force, and others.

