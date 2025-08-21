Coolie Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth starrer is in a state of freefall on weekdays

Coolie is in a state of freefall at the Indian box office, with Wednesday registering yet another steep decline of over 25 per cent. The film collected around Rs. 7.25 crore on its seventh day, pushing its total to Rs. 255.50 crore approx. From a near record opening day of Rs. 75 crore, the collections have plummeted to less than 10 per cent of that figure within a week. The eight-day extended week is now expected to wrap around Rs. 260-261 crore.

The film is also merely crawling overseas. Wednesday brought in just around USD 250K. At this pace, the film may struggle to cross USD 20 million in its full run, something that seemed a given after its weekend take of USD 16.75 million. The worldwide gross as of yesterday stands at Rs. 411 crore approx, with the Rs. 500 crore mark now out of reach.

The Day Wise Box Office Collection of Coolie is as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 75.50 cr. Friday Rs. 63.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 46.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 40.50 cr. Monday Rs. 13.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 10.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 7.25 cr. Total Rs. 255.50 cr.

Coolie opened with record-breaking numbers, delivering a massive extended weekend. The production costs, however, are just as massive, and so were the expectations, given the remarkable track record that director Lokesh has established in recent years. By Sunday, it was evident that those lofty expectations would not be fulfilled, though the film still seemed on course to emerge as a BIG HIT.

That is no longer the case. The HIT status itself now looks doubtful. Although the gross numbers are at that level but it needed better, much better.

The Territorial Breakdown for Coolie in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 110.00 cr. APTS Rs. 56.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 33.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 23.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 32.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 255.50 cr.

