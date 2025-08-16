Coolie Box Office Collections: Rajnikanth starrer rises to 242 crore worldwide in two days

Coolie grossed USD 3.15 million approx on Friday internationally, taking its total gross to USD 11.75 million (Rs. 103 crore) approx. Combined with Rs. 139 crore in India, the worldwide gross for the Rajnikanth starrer stands at Rs. 242 crore approx.

Coolie held generally well, but the market which did the best on the opening day, the United States, saw a kind of a crash, with collections dropping to just USD 600K on Friday. This is an unnatural drop from a huge USD 2.70 million it did on Wednesday, or even the USD 700K on Thursday. Yes, the reception is on the mixed side, but that stands true for other places, where the drops are more in line with what you would expect.

The opening day was the biggest ever for a Tamil film internationally, the reason for which was the United States, where the film beat Leo by a considerable margin of USD 1.30 million. On its second day, the overall biz was a bit short of Leo, with the gap reducing to just USD 100K in the US.

The four-day weekend is projected to reach USD 17 million, which will be the second-highest ever, just behind Leo (USD 18 million). Leo ended up being very frontloaded, closing at USD 23.40 million, so Coolie may still overtake it if it manages to get better legs beyond the weekend, although given a weaker internal weekend trend, it's unlikely to do so.

The Territorial Breakdown for Coolie overseas is as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 4,000,000 Canada USD 550,000 Australia - NZ USD 625,000 Middle East USD 2,850,000 Malaysia USD 1,150,000 Singapore USD 460,000 Sri Lanka USD 240,000 United Kingdom USD 920,000 Europe USD 850,000 Rest of World USD 100,000 OVERSEAS USD 11,745,000

