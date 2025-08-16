Coolie held strongly on its second day at the Indian box office, raking in Rs. 63.50 crore approx. The two-day running total stands at Rs. 139 crore approx. There was a big holiday for Independence Day, which helped the hold. Today, there is another holiday, and that will keep the collections elevated. The film is expected to gross Rs. 230 crore or so over its four-day extended weekend in India.

The home state, Tamil Nadu, posted a superb Rs. 25.50 crore approx yesterday, marking the biggest second-day number ever for any film. The two-day total in the state stands at Rs. 53.50 crore approx, putting it on track to Rs. 95-100 crore extended weekend, significantly higher than the previous best four-day sum in the state for a Rajnikanth starrer, Jailer (Rs. 77 crore).

The Telugu states saw a very strong hold as well, with collections eclipsing ahead of War 2, which featured a big Telugu superstar, NTR Jr. Normally one would expect steep drop in the region but given it was a holiday and the film suffered from the clash on its first day, hitting capacity in most of the state, meant there was a strong spillover to the following day.

Karnataka also held well, though Kerala dropped a bit steeply for the big holiday. The Hindi dubbed version of the film saw an uptick in collections, but it could have easily doubled on the big holiday that Independence Day is.

In all, the film is going to put very big numbers over its extended weekend despite having mixed reports, thanks to the big start and holiday support. Where the film lands on Monday will determine where the film will rank amongst the biggest grosser of the industry.

The Territorial Breakdown for Coolie in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 53.50 cr. APTS Rs. 33.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 21.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 15.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 15.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 139.00 cr.

