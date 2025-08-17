Coolie Box Office Collections: Rajnikanth starrer tops 300 crore worldwide in three days

Coolie scored another big day at the Indian box office on Saturday, amassing Rs. 47 crore approx. With that, the three-day box office cume for the Rajnikanth starrer has reached Rs. 186 crore approx. The film is on course to collect over Rs. 225 crore during its four-day extended weekend.

Additionally, the film has grossed USD 14.75 million (Rs. 129 crore) internationally, topping the Rs. 300 crore gross mark worldwide, with Rs. 315 crore approx as of yesterday.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Coolie in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 75.25 cr. Friday Rs. 63.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 47.00 cr. Total Rs. 186.00 cr.

Normally, South Indian films ease off quite a bit from the opening day and then make gains over the weekend. However, in the case of Coolie, it had a big holiday on the second day and another one on Saturday, which kept the collections elevated on days two and three. This means that Sunday won’t see the normal surge; in fact, going by the pre-sales, it will see a dip in collections today.

The film has performed strongly across the board, with home state grossing a fantastic Rs. 75.50 crore in three days, the third-highest ever behind Leo and The GOAT. The Telugu states have earned nearly Rs. 44 crore so far despite facing a big clash with War 2. Karnataka and Kerala have put up big numbers, but the hold on the third day could have been better, especially in the latter.

In all, the film is going to put very big numbers over its extended weekend despite having mixed reports, thanks to the big start and holiday support. Where the film lands on Monday will determine where the film will rank amongst the biggest grosser of the industry.

The Territorial Breakdown for Coolie in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 75.50 cr. APTS Rs. 43.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 26.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 18.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 22.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 186.00 cr.

