Coolie breaks Tamil Cinema Record with Rs 150 crore worldwide opening day: Superstar Rajinikanth Roars, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s brand Soars

The Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj film, Coolie, has embarked on a record-breaking start at the worldwide box office. According to estimates the first-day global business of Coolie is in the range of Rs 152 crore to Rs 155 crore, with the shot of going higher depending on where the actuals land. The film has gone past the first day business of the Thalapathy Vijay led Leo to clock the biggest worldwide opening day in the history of Tamil cinema.

Advertisement

For those unaware, Leo had collected Rs 144 crore on the first day upon its release in 2023. Obviously, Coolie has also recorded the number one opening day of all time for Rajinikanth too, breaking his previous best Jailer and 2.0. At the age of 75, Rajinikanth is smashing and decimating records with ease, and he is probably the only actor in the world to carry films on his shoulders at this age.

The film has strong bookings for the second day too, and a normal hold on Monday will keep it in the race for emerging the #1 Tamil film of all time going past the collections of Leo, and Jailer. Coolie has grossed Rs 77 crore in India, and USD 8.5 million (Rs 76 crore) internationally, taking the worldwide total to Rs 153 crore.

In India, Tamil Nadu led the show with almost Rs 30 crore day, but the real surprise came in Telugu where it grossed almost Rs 18 crore on the first day, despite the competition with War2. North India also performed decent with a gross of Rs 7.50 crore (including Tamil & Telugu versions). Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Coolie.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Box Office: Coolie takes a decent start in Hindi; Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kanagaraj film hits Rs 5 crore on day one