Coolie All India Opening Day Box Office Estimate: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj film takes a Kollywood record opening; Collects over Rs 75 crore

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth, broke all time opening day records for a Kollywood movie, almost everywhere it released in. All past records have been obilterated and new records have been set. As per early estimates, Coolie has collected over Rs 75 crore on day 1 in India. This is despite clashing with a big release like War 2. If not for the clash, the movie could have collected around Rs 10 crore more.

Advertisement

Coolie Opens To India Gross Collections Of Rs 75 Crore Plus, With Around Rs 30 Crore From Tamil Nadu

The home state collections of Coolie, look to be in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore, only under Beast, Leo, Sarkar and The GOAT. Beast and Sarkar's collections are high because they had permission for early morning shows. The best performance in terms of potential realised has come from the two Andhra states. Despite playing alongside a movie with a tier-1 superstar, it did exceptionally. Infact, it has given War 2 a run for its money in most of the major cities. The same should continue for the rest of the weekend.

Coolie Heads To Become One Of The Top 5 Highest Grossing Kollywood Movies Of All Time

Coolie's word of mouth is on the mixed side, limiting its potential for record lifetime numbers. The extended weekend though, should propel the movie to a very safe position. Despite the mixed reception, it is likely to end as one of the top 5 Kollywood grossers of all time. For those who don't know, the highest grossing Kollywood film record remains with Rajinkanth's 2.0.

Advertisement

Rajinikanth And Lokesh Kanagaraj Have Their Hands Full With Multiple Upcoming Projects

Rajinikanth is already busy with his next movie Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the dark-comedy is already one of the most hyped Kollywood films, much like Coolie. The movie releases in 2027 but a confirmed date is still unknown. As about Lokesh Kanagaraj, his next movie is Kaithi 2. He also has a movie with Aamir Khan in the pipeline.

Coolie In Theatres

Coolie plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Coolie North America Collections: Rajinikanth's movie SHATTERS RECORDS with USD 2.9 million gross from premieres alone