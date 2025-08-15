Coolie v/s LEO Worldwide Day 1 Box Office Comparison: Superstar Rajinikanth & Thalapathy Vijay's close fight for number 1 spot

Rajinikanth Coolie has taken the biggest start for a Kollywood movie worldwide, beating Vijay's Leo by little over Rs 6 crore. Leo had collected Rs 144 crore worldwide and Coolie eclipsed it to gross Rs 150.75 crore. Both the movies are directed Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is undisputedly the biggest director of Kollywood currently, along with being one of the top 3 directors of India.

Coolie Beats Leo To Emerge As The Biggest Kollywood Opener Of All Time; Grosses Over Rs 150 Crore

Coolie collected over Rs 150 crore, despite its high profile clash with War 2. The day 1 collections would have been even more if not for the clash. Rajinikanth has proven his enduring global appeal, yet again. Even after 50 years of being in the movie business, he is able to bring crowds to theatres in hordes. It is difficult to keep surprising and exciting audiences, but Rajinikanth has been able to do so.

Rajinikanth And Vijay Engage In An Intense Battle For The Top Spot

Vijay, in the last 10 years, has given the Superstar a run for his money, especially in the Tamil Nadu and Kerala market. In the last 5 years, there have been instances where Vijay has even gone ahead of the legend. But in general, it is a nail-biting contest for the top spot. Other stars like Ajith Kumar and Kamal Haasan follow suit, but they don't find themselves in competition for the throne, currently.

Coolie's International Collections Play A Major Role In Helping It Take The Biggest Kollywood Opening

Leo leads Coolie in domestic opening day collections, but Coolie's international collections are much higher than Leo, helping it take the initial lead. Leo's Rs 77 crore dwarfs Coolie's Rs 75.25 crore domestically, but Coolie's Rs 75.50 crore international gross stands tall in front of Leo's Rs 67 crore.

The Territorial Comparison Between Leo And Coolie For The Opening Day Is As Under

Coolie Gross Territory Leo Gross Rs 28.25 crore Tamil Nadu Rs 34 crore Rs 17.75 crore AP/Nizam Rs 12.50 crore Rs 12.50 crore Karnataka Rs 13.50 crore Rs 9.50 crore Kerala Rs 12 crore Rs 7.25 crore Rest Of India Rs 5 crore Rs 75.25 crore India Total Rs 77 crore Rs 75.50 crore Overseas Rs 67 crore Rs 150.75 crore Global Total Rs 144 crore

How Much Can Coolie Gross Worldwide, In Its Lifetime?

Leo went on to gross around Rs 620 crore worldwide and it is to be seen, how far Coolie can go from here. A Rs 500 crore plus gross seems certain but whether it can breach Rs 600 crore too, is to be seen.

