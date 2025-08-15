Top Ten Highest First Day in Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth's Coolie debuts 5th with EXCELLENT Rs 29 crore

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth took an exceptional start on its opening day in Tamil Nadu. It took the career best opening for the actor at the Tamil Nadu box office, as it raked Rs 29 crore. It is little over Rs 4 crore more than his previous best Annaatthe. These are excellent opening day numbers, considering the fact that there are no early morning shows like they used to be, a few years back. Early morning shows would have guaranteed the movie a Rs 30 crore plus start.

Coolie Takes The 5th Best Start In Tamil Nadu, Grossing Rs 29 Crore

Coolie has taken the 5th best opening in Tamil Nadu, only behind Thalapathy Vijay movies Beast (early morning shows), Leo, Sarkar (early morning shows) and The GOAT. The top 10 list features 3 Ajith Kumar movies as well. Valimai (early morning shows), Good Bad Ugly and Vidaamuyarchi sit comfortably, occupying the 6th, 7th and 8th position respectively. Vijay, Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar are the undisputed top 3 of the state.

The Biggest Day 1 Collections In Tamil Nadu Are As Under

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Beast 2022 Rs. 35.00 cr. 2 Leo 2023 Rs. 34.00 cr. 3 Sarkar 2018 Rs. 32.80 cr. 4 The GOAT 2024 Rs. 31.50 cr. 5 Coolie 2025 Rs. 29.00 cr. 6 Valimai 2022 Rs. 28.00 cr. 7 Good Bad Ugly 2025 Rs 27.50 cr. 8 Vidaamuyarchi 2025 Rs 25.50 cr. 9 Master 2021 Rs. 25.30 cr. 10 Annaatthe 2021 Rs. 24.40 cr.

Coolie Takes The All Time Biggest Start Among Kollywood Films Worldwide

Coolie has taken the biggest global start among Tamil movies, packing over Rs 150 crore. The opening day collections are a testament of Rajinikanth's global pull, even after 50 years of being in the movie industry. The word of mouth of the movie is mixed, and that won't allow it to reach the kind of numbers it would have initially fancied. However, the global weekend collections alone will be enough for the movie to secure a favourable theatrical verdict.

With Coolie, Rajinikanth Will Have 3 Films Of His In The List Of Top 5 Highest Grossing Kollywood Movies

Coolie will end as one of the top five highest grossing Kollywood movies worldwide. Rajinikanth will be dominating that list with 3 movies of his in the coveted list - 2.0, Jailer and Coolie. His next movie, Jailer 2 will also be in contention to be a part of this list.

