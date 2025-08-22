Coolie vs Vettaiyan vs Jailer Week 1 Tamil Nadu Box Office Comparison: Here's how Rajinikanth's recent movies have fared in the home state

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth, starting on a banging note at the Tamil Nadu box office. The movie's start was such that a Rs 200 crore final gross in the state would be a foregone conclusion. However, the movie dropped so much over the weekdays that Jailer has ended up with a higher week 1 than Coolie. Vettaiyan, a movie that is not as commercial as a Rajinikanth movie should be, grossed around Rs 82 crore.

The Week 1 Gross Box Office Collections Of Coolie, Vettaiyan And Jailer In Tamil Nadu Are As Under

Day Coolie Vettaiyan Jailer 1 Rs 28.25 crore Rs 19.75 crore Rs 22 crore 2 Rs 25.50 crore Rs 16.75 crore Rs 15 crore 3 Rs 22.00 crore Rs 18.50 crore Rs 18.25 crore 4 Rs 20.25 crore Rs 16 crore Rs 23.50 crore 5 Rs 6 crore Rs 3.50 crore Rs 12 crore 6 Rs 4.25 crore Rs 2.75 crore Rs 18 crore 7 Rs 3.75 crore Rs 2.75 crore Rs 8 crore 8 Rs 3.25 crore Rs 2.25 crore Rs 5 crore Total Rs 113.25 crore Rs 82.25 crore Rs 116.75 crore crore

Note: all movies had an extended week 1 ie 8 days

Coolie Is Rajinikanth's 2nd Best Week 1 Opener, Only Behind Jailer

Coolie is Rajinikanth's second biggest week 1 grosser in Tamil Nadu. It could have well been the first, had the word of mouth been better than what it is. The situation is the same in almost every circuit that it has released in, except for Hindi where it is still putting up fair collections. The worldwide collections of Coolie stand at little under Rs 420 crore and a final number of under Rs 500 crore is pretty much locked based on the poor holds.

Coolie Has Faced Rejection After A Record-Breaking Start

For the movie to barely manage 25 percent of its opening weekend collections in the rest of the run, only shows to the level the film has been rejected. This Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has shown what mixed to negative word of mouth can do to one's film. It should make filmmakers much more cautious about delivering a product that doesn't lead to such rejection. The final verdict of the movie may still be a success but this film had the potential to become the biggest Tamil hit of all time, and that will now, not happen.

