Coolie Extended Week 1 India Box Office Estimates: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's crime-drama grosses an average Rs 261 crore in 8 days

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth, fell flat at the box office after its extended opening weekend at the India box office, where it shattered all existing Kollywood records. After packing an India weekend in the range of Rs 220 crore, the movie started falling freely, to a point where the day 8 estimated collections are Rs 5.50 crore.

Coolie Adds Around Rs 5.50 Crore On Day 8, To End Extended Week 1 Grossing Rs 261 Crore

Coolie's total collections after its extended week 1 stand at Rs 261 crore, and a lifetime of Rs 300 crore seems almost impossible. With a good word of mouth, the movie could have broken past the Rs 400 crore India gross mark with ease, but that has not happened. Coolie has shown what mixed to negative word of mouth can do to your film.

The Day Wise India Box Office Collection of Coolie is as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 75.50 cr. Friday Rs. 63.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 46.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 40.50 cr. Monday Rs. 13.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 10.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 7.25 cr. Thursday Rs 5.50 cr. (est) Total Rs. 261 cr. gross in 8 days

Coolie Looks To End Its Global Run Under Rs 500 Crore Worldwide

The collections of Coolie from the overseas box office also leave a lot left to be desired. The movie, after a record opening of USD 8 million and an exceptional weekend of USD 16.75 million, looked set for a finish in the north of USD 25 million. But the frequent drops over the weekdays, have put, even a finish of USD 20 million in jeopardy. A film that was expected to be an all time record Kollywood grosser at the worldwide box office, will end as the 5th or 6th highest grossing film, only due to the word of mouth. Coolie should be a lesson for Kollywood filmmakers, about the extent to which their movie can be affected if it gets underwhelming word of mouth.

If collections are seen standalone, a Tamil movie ending up doing over Rs 450 crore worldwide is no small feat. But when you realise that the distributors purchased the film for a ratio of Rs 600 crore, you realise that the movie has severely underperformed.

Coolie In Theatres

Coolie In Theatres

