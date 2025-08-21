EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn in talks for a horror comedy EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee, Fardeen & Ammy Virk reunite EXCLUSIVE: Deepika allots 100 days for Allu Arjun & Atlee's next Coolie (Hindi) Opening Weekend Collections War 2 (Hindi) Opening Weekend Box Office Mahavatar Narsimha races towards Rs 200 crore club Box Office: Coolie jumps to Rs 6.50 crore in Hindi War 2 sees a good jump on Independence Day in Hindi Coolie smashes past Rs 150 crore on day 1 Box Office Trends: War 2 opening day

Coolie vs War 2 Week 1 India Box Office Comparison: Rajinikanth's movie remains in lead but both films fail to live up to their hype

Coolie and War 2 have a combined India gross of just under Rs 500 crore in their extended week 1. The combined collections should have been around Rs 700 crore by now.

By Rishil Jogani
Published on Aug 21, 2025  |  10:58 PM IST |  41K
Rajinikanth, Jr NTR
Coolie and War 2's clash ends up being a clash where both movies lose (Credit: Sun Pictures, YRF)

The Coolie vs War 2 clash was one of the most talked about events on social media. Both the hyped movies were expected to put up some insane box office numbers at the box office, but that has not happened. However, Coolie is much better placed than its rival release War 2, which is a sureshot loss making venture, even for producers.

Advertisement

Coolie Ends Extended Week 1 Grossing Rs 261 Crore In India; War 2 Only Manages Rs 231 Crore

After 8 days, the gross collections of Coolie in India stand at around Rs 261 crore. War 2, which is a much bigger film that Coolie, has grossed Rs 30 crore lower than Coolie and this is, most likely expected to be the end difference between both movies at the India box office too. Coolie may not be fortunate to get a clean hit due to very high acquisition costs, but the collections are pretty much there to be called a hit. War 2, apart from being a major loss making proposition for its Andhra distributor, doesn't even have the collections to boast about, like Coolie, to an extent, does.

The Day Wise India Gross Box Office Comparison between Coolie and War 2 Are As Under

Day Coolie War 2 
Thursday Rs 75.50 crore Rs 59 crore 
Friday Rs 63 crore Rs 67 crore
Saturday Rs 46.25 crore Rs 38 crore
Sunday Rs 40.50 crore Rs 36 crore
Monday Rs 13 crore Rs 9.50 crore
Tuesday Rs 10 crore Rs 10.50 crore
Wednesday Rs 7.25 crore Rs 6 crore
Thursday Rs 5.50 crore (est) Rs 5 crore
Total Rs 261 crore gross in 8 days Rs 232 crore gross in 8 days 

The Coolie Vs War 2 Clash Analysed In Terms Of Profit

In War 2, apart from YRF and the Andhra distributor losing, Hrithik Roshan will walk away earning less than half of his market value. In case of Coolie, the distributors, on an average, will lose 20 percent. The producers will end up in profits. Rajinikanth and Lokesh will get their ask amount of Rs 150 crore and Rs 50 crore respectively. The clash, in terms of collections, has been won by Coolie. But realistically, it is a clash where no one really won. 

Advertisement

Coolie And War 2 In Theatres

Coolie and War 2 play in theatres. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: War 2 vs Coolie 7 Days India Box Office Comparison: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film trails behind Rajinikanth starrer

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles