Coolie vs War 2 Week 1 India Box Office Comparison: Rajinikanth's movie remains in lead but both films fail to live up to their hype

The Coolie vs War 2 clash was one of the most talked about events on social media. Both the hyped movies were expected to put up some insane box office numbers at the box office, but that has not happened. However, Coolie is much better placed than its rival release War 2, which is a sureshot loss making venture, even for producers.

Coolie Ends Extended Week 1 Grossing Rs 261 Crore In India; War 2 Only Manages Rs 231 Crore

After 8 days, the gross collections of Coolie in India stand at around Rs 261 crore. War 2, which is a much bigger film that Coolie, has grossed Rs 30 crore lower than Coolie and this is, most likely expected to be the end difference between both movies at the India box office too. Coolie may not be fortunate to get a clean hit due to very high acquisition costs, but the collections are pretty much there to be called a hit. War 2, apart from being a major loss making proposition for its Andhra distributor, doesn't even have the collections to boast about, like Coolie, to an extent, does.

The Day Wise India Gross Box Office Comparison between Coolie and War 2 Are As Under

Day Coolie War 2 Thursday Rs 75.50 crore Rs 59 crore Friday Rs 63 crore Rs 67 crore Saturday Rs 46.25 crore Rs 38 crore Sunday Rs 40.50 crore Rs 36 crore Monday Rs 13 crore Rs 9.50 crore Tuesday Rs 10 crore Rs 10.50 crore Wednesday Rs 7.25 crore Rs 6 crore Thursday Rs 5.50 crore (est) Rs 5 crore Total Rs 261 crore gross in 8 days Rs 232 crore gross in 8 days

The Coolie Vs War 2 Clash Analysed In Terms Of Profit

In War 2, apart from YRF and the Andhra distributor losing, Hrithik Roshan will walk away earning less than half of his market value. In case of Coolie, the distributors, on an average, will lose 20 percent. The producers will end up in profits. Rajinikanth and Lokesh will get their ask amount of Rs 150 crore and Rs 50 crore respectively. The clash, in terms of collections, has been won by Coolie. But realistically, it is a clash where no one really won.

Coolie And War 2 In Theatres

