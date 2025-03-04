Superboys of Malegaon actor Adarsh Gourav to make his Telugu debut with RRR producer

With the availability and accessibility of OTT platforms today, movies and shows can be easily viewed on a mobile screen, making no actor a stranger to any industry. As Indian cinema continues to evolve, it has become easier for audiences to watch films and shows across various industries. As a result, Bollywood talent like Adarsh Gourav is being recognized by movie lovers across the country.

According to reports, Adarsh has signed a Telugu film, marking his entry into Tollywood. The untitled film is touted to be a psychological thriller and is being produced by DVV Danayya’s daughter, Jahnavi, under the DVV Entertainments banner.

While it is too early to know further details about the movie, this refreshing collaboration is certainly something to look forward to.

What makes this project even more special are Adarsh Gourav’s Telugu roots. His father, Satishnarayana Bagavatula, hails from Srikakulam, and his mother, Padmavati, is from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh. However, he grew up in Jamshedpur and Mumbai, which explains his presence in Bollywood.

Speaking about his maiden Telugu film at a recent press release, Adarsh said, “It’s the biggest thrill to explore diverse narratives across industries.”

Further discussing the South Indian film industry, he added, “The South film industry has consistently delivered some of the most compelling and innovative films. I’m finally excited to be a part of it.”

Talking about the project, Adarsh revealed that it is unlike anything he has ever done before. He also mentioned that the film falls within the psychological horror genre.

“Collaborating with a visionary team and making my Telugu debut with Jahnavi’s production is truly special,” he added in his statement.

According to a press release issued last Tuesday, the film will be directed by Baba Shashank and is expected to be released in 2025.

Meanwhile, Adarsh Gourav is currently celebrating the success of his film Superboys of Malegaon, directed by Reema Kagti. The film is based on the real-life journey of an aspiring filmmaker who gathers his friends to make a film in his town of Malegaon.