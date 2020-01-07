Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 18: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha starrer’s earnings slump on 3rd Monday

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 is into its third week. The box office collection on the third Monday has gone down from Sunday. Here’s how much the film raked in.

, got into their loved avatars of Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo for a third time in Dabangg 3. However, seems that this time around, fans couldn’t really relate to the 3rd part of Dabangg series. Dabangg 3 box office collection report of day 18 is out and looks Salman’s film’s earnings have slumped much lower on 3rd Monday as compared to the first Monday’s collections. On first Monday, Dabangg 3 had earned Rs 9.25 Crore but on 3rd Monday, Salman’s film minted Rs 40 Lakhs nett.

As per Box Office India, Dabangg 3’s earnings on Day 18 remained even lower than Dabangg and Dabangg 2. The total box office collection of Dabangg 3 after 3rd Monday’s collection is capped at Rs 134.67 Crore. As per the estimates of Week 3, Salman and Sonakshi’s film’s collections will slump even lower in the coming days and might rake in just Rs 4 Crore nett in this week. The total Dabangg 3 box office collection is also going to stay lower than the totals of Dabangg and Dabangg 2. In week 2, Dabangg 3 had earned Rs 20 Crore and the week 3 might just be capped at Rs 4 Crore as per the BOI report which would mean a fall of approximately 80 percent.

Check out the daily break up, as per BOI, below:

Day 1: Friday - 22,50,00,000 apprx

Day 2: Saturday - 22,00,00,000 apprx

Day 3: Sunday - 28,50,00,000 apprx

Day 4: Monday - 9,25,00,000 apprx

Day 5: Tuesday - 9,25,00,000 apprx

Day 6: Wednesday - 15,50,00,000 apprx

Day 7: Thursday - 6,75,00,000 apprx

First week - 1,13,75,00,000 apprx

Day 8: Friday - 2,75,00,000 apprx

Day 9: Saturday - 3,50,00,000 apprx

Day 10: Sunday - 4,50,00,000 apprx

Day 11: Monday - 2,00,00,000 apprx

Day 12: Tuesday - 2,50,00,000 apprx

Day 13: Wednesday - 3,50,00,000 apprx

Day 14: Thursday - 1,25,00,000 apprx

Second Week - 20,00,00,000 apprx

Friday - 50,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 75,00,000 apprx

Sunday- 1,25,00,000 apprx

Monday - 40,00,000 apprx

Total Dabangg 3 Box Office Collections - 1,34,67,00,000 apprx

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 also had introduced Saiee Manjrekar in Bollywood and brought Kichcha Sudeep face to face with Salman. However, that too didn’t get the cash registers ringing in. The collections of Dabangg 3 were majorly hit by CAA protests in the country in the first week. In the week after Dabangg 3’s release, Good Newwz came out which gave tough competition to Dabangg 3 and hence the earnings of Week 2 slumped further. Now, it will be interesting to see how the film fares as this Friday 2 big releases will hit the screens, Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Credits :Box Office India

