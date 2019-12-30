Dabangg 3 Box Office Collections Day 10: Salman Khan FAILS to lure audiences in the second weekend

Dabangg 3 Box Office Collections: Dabangg 3 had a disappointing second weekend at the box office. The Salman Khan starrer succumbed to Good Newwz, which released over the weekend.

Good Newwz brought some bad news for Dabangg 3. The starrer, which saw reunite with the Khan for the third time in the franchise, played a debut platform for Saiee Manjrekar. The movie released last weekend with no competition but it failed to live up to trade expectations. And it seems like the Prabhudeva directorial has succumbed to the competition from Dharma Productions' Good Newwz. The cop-flick performed poorly during its second run at the box office.

As per Box Office India, Dabangg 3 collected a disappointing Rs 4.50 crore on its tenth day at the box office. Although it saw a decent rise as compared to Saturday's Rs 3.50 crore collection, the Salman starrer couldn't keep the momentum high enough. Adding Day 8 aka second Friday collections of Rs 2.75 crore, Dabangg 3 collected Rs 10.75 crore over its second weekend at the box office.

Dabangg 3's total box office collection now adds up to Rs 124.50 crore. Check out the daily break up, as per BOI, below:

Friday - Rs 22.50 crore

Saturday - Rs 22 crore

Sunday - Rs 28.50 crore

Monday - Rs 9.25 crore

Tuesday - Rs 9.25 crore

Wednesday - Rs 15.50 crore

Thursday - Rs 6.75 crore

Friday - Rs 2.75 crore

Saturday - Rs 3.50 crore

Sunday - Rs 4.50 crore

TOTAL Dabangg 3 Box Office - 124.50 crore

On the other side, Good Newwz has projected a jaw-dropping opening weekend collections. Read all about it here: Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar, Kareena, Kiara, Diljit starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Have you watched Dabangg 3 or Good Newwz yet? Let us know your reviews in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Top Grossing Bollywood movies of 2019

ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Top Bollywood movies with highest opening day in 2019

ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Highest opening weekend for Bollywood movies in 2019

Credits :Box Office India

Read More