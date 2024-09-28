Devara Part 1 Hindi Box Office Collections: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan starrer takes REASONABLY GOOD start; mints Rs 7.50 crore

Devara Part 1, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles, has taken a reasonably good start at the Hindi box office. The action-drama directed by Koratala Siva has collected Rs 7.50 crore on its first day in Hindi.

Devara Nets Rs 7.50 Crore On The Opening Day

The mass action-drama marked the return of Jr NTR to the screens after SS Rajamouli's RRR. Devara has opened with Rs 7.50 crore net in Hindi which is above the trade expectations considering its low-key pre-release buzz and advances in the North belt.

The movie sold around 18,500 tickets for the opening day in the three National chains- PVRInox and Cinepolis. It received a major push from the mass centres on its opening day due to which the movie managed to mint well on Day 1. If word-of-mouth spreads and mass centers help, the movie can hit around Rs 25 crore in its first weekend.

Devara's Fate Depends On Mass Centers In Hindi

The single-digit opening day collections are quite good but not in sync with the high advance commission deal of Rs 45 crore for the Hindi version. Distributed by AA Films in North, the movie has to earn around Rs 100 crore net to justify its costs and that looks slightly difficult as of now.

Devara needs to score well over the weekend and maintain a steady hold in the following weeks to attain a healthy total by the end of its theatrical run at the Hindi box office.

Billed as a two-part action-drama, the Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor starrer met with a mixed response. However, it has enough masala to strike the chords with the mass audience. If B&C centres perform well, it can follow the trajectory of Allu Arjun's Pushpa which was a big success in Hindi.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Devara In Hindi Are As Under

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 7.50 crore Total Rs 7.50 crore in 1 day in Hindi

Watch the Devara Part 1 Trailer

About Devara Part 1

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR in the lead role, tells the story of a man, who is both feared and respected across four villages in a coastal region known as Devara. The movie follows his journey as a dacoit and how he eventually turns against crime, becoming an urban legend.

Due to his fearsome reputation, other villagers hesitate to engage in crime, while several adversaries struggle to regain control. Amidst this, his son Vara tries to build a life for himself, standing in stark contrast to his father’s persona and legacy.

The remainder of the film revolves around Devara’s opponents as they attempt to subdue him and diminish his legendary status, while the enigmatic figure hides among them, ready to defend his position.

Devara Part 1 In Theatres

Devara Part 1 plays at a theatre near you, now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what are your thoughts on it?

