Top Rs 100 Crore Gross Indian Worldwide Openers: Jr NTR led Devara Part 1 becomes 12th film to enter the coveted club

Devara Part 1 directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor caused mayhem at the box office on its first day at the worldwide box office as it collected Rs 132 crore worldwide, including Thursday preview collections from North America. Devara Part 1 is the 7th biggest Indian film opener of all time and that is an achievement to boast because it has come without a big combination or mega-budget, and it isn't a sequel.

Devara Becomes The 12th Indian Film To Enter Coveted Rs 100 Crore Worldwide Club; It's The 7th Biggest All Time Opener

Devara Part 1 collected Rs 89 crore in India and Rs 43 crore internationally, for a total cume of Rs 132 crore. The film got mixed reviews on the opening day but the Man Of Masses ensured that the opening of the film didn't suffer. Infact, the movie saw good spot bookings through the day, especially for its Hindi version where it looked like it would underperform. The film is off to a very good start on day 2 and the movie will consolidate further on day 3, that is its first Sunday. Majority of the movie's recoveries will happen over the first weekend and then it will be all about how well it holds over the weekdays.

Devara Part 1 Needs The Hindi Audience To Keep Supporting For The Sequel To Realise Its Full Potential

The home market is onboard for their superstar but the Hindi audience has to really keep the momentum of the first day going, for the sequel to realise its full potential. The prospects of the sequel will even benefit if Jr NTR's next couple of films, War 2 and the tentatively titled NTRNeel work in a big way; Which they very likely are to. Overall, Jr NTR has planned his Pan-India journey after RRR, very wonderfully.

The Top Day 1 Gross Openers Worldwide Among Indian Films Are As Under

Baahubali 2 - Rs 200cr (including Rs 26cr previews)

RRR - Rs 189cr (Rs 30cr)

Kalki 2898 AD - Rs 163cr (Rs 38cr)

KGF 2 - Rs 161cr (Rs 8cr)

Leo - Rs 143cr (Rs16cr)

Salaar - Rs 143cr (Rs 26cr)

Devara Part 1 - Rs 132 crore (Rs 26 crore)

Jawan - Rs 127cr

Saaho - Rs 116cr (Rs 12cr)

Animal - Rs 108cr (Rs 10cr)

Pathaan - Rs 107cr

Adipurush - Rs 104cr (Rs 8cr)

About Devara Part 1

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR in the lead role, tells the story of a man who is both feared and respected across four villages in a coastal region known as Devara. The movie follows his journey as a dacoit and how he eventually turns against crime, becoming an urban legend.

Due to his fearsome reputation, other villagers hesitate to engage in crime, while several adversaries struggle to regain control. Amidst this, his son Vara tries to build a life for himself, standing in stark contrast to his father’s persona and legacy.

The remainder of the film revolves around Devara’s opponents as they attempt to subdue him and diminish his legendary status, while the enigmatic figure hides among them, ready to defend his position.

Devara Part 1 In Theatres

Devara Part 1 plays at a theatre near you, now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what are your thoughts on it?

