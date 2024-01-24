Fighter Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone starrer sells 100000 tickets in top national chains

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and others is just hours away from its release now. The excitement for the film is increasing as the time for the first show draws nearer. Fighter marks Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's first movie collaboration and it is a pairing that audiences really manifested over the years. The advance bookings of the aerial actioner are reasonable as it has sold 1 lakh tickets in national chains for the opening day, 8 hours prior to release day.

Fighter Has Sold 100000 Tickets In National Chains For Day 1 As At 4PM, A Day Prior To Release

Fighter has sold 100000 tickets in national chains for the opening day and looks to close its sale with a number of around 1.5 lakh tickets. While the sale of tickets are better than Hrithik Roshan's last theatrical outing Vikram Vedha, the expectations were clearly higher. The sale for the first day should have been better considering the starcast, scale and obviously a very commercial director.

Fighter Advance Bookings For The Conventional Weekend Are Strong

The good news is that the bookings for day 2 are on par with day 1, with non-national chains doing even better. This is a rare case scenario that day 2 records better sales, despite the Republic Day factor coming into play. Not just the 26th of January, but the bookings for Saturday and Sunday are also very encouraging.

Fighter Marks Hrithik Roshan And Siddharth Anand's Third Collaboration, After Bang Bang And War

Fighter is Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand's third theatrical venture. Bang Bang was an excellent opener and ended up doing good business, although not at par with what was expected out of it. War took a record opening and ended up emerging as a blockbuster. Fighter won't be as big an opener as either Bang Bang or War but if word of mouth favours, it will register a lifetime total that everyone associated with the film can be satisfied with. The thing here is that Fighter was never expected to be that film which would rely upon word of mouth. It was expected to set the cash registers ringing from its very first show. The opening day number of the Siddharth Anand aerial actioner can be anywhere around Rs 22-25 crores nett.

About Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his own limitations to become a true hero. Mini (Deepika Padukone) is another Indian Air Force cadet who has her own battles to fight.

Fighter In Theatres On 25th January, 2024

Fighter is the first major Bollywood release of 2024. The Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone led aerial actioner will play at a theatre near you from tomorrow, that is the 25th of January, 2024.

Upcoming Projects For The Cast Of Fighter

Hrithik Roshan after Fighter will be seen in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, War. Deepika Padukone after Fighter will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Both War 2 and Kalki 2898 AD are event films.

