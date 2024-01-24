Fighter Box Office Preview: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film screen count, runtime, & opening day

After Bang Bang and WAR, Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand are reuniting on the aerial action thriller, Fighter, which is all set to hit the big screen on January 25, 2024. The film, which also marks the reunion of Deepika Padukone with Siddharth Anand, is arriving with a lot of anticipation being Sid’s next after the All Time Blockbuster, Pathaan. Fighter was certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved run time of 2 hours and 43 minutes, as the makers opted to self-edit a 3-minute song from the narrative.

Fighter to release on 4250 screens

Fighter is seeing a release by Viacom 18 in India and the studio will be giving the film a wide release on over 4250 screens, making it one of the biggest till date for a Hindi film. The advance bookings for Fighter opened on Saturday morning and the film showed encouraging movement on the first day of pre-sales, as it sold approximately 20,000 tickets in less than 24 hours in the top 3 national chains. This was followed by sales of 15,500 tickets on the second day, 18,000 tickets on the third day and 20,300 tickets on the fourth day.

And now, as off Wednesday at 12.30 PM, Fighter has sold 83,200 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis. The Hrithik Roshan starrer will be looking at final pre-sales in the vicinity of 1,50,000 tickets in the top three chains, which is below what was expected. When the pre-sales rolled out, one expected Fighter to sell anywhere between 2.50 lakh to 3.00 lakh in the national chains, but the final outcome will be around the 1.50 lakh mark. To put things in perspective, Dunki had sold approximately 2.24 lakh tickets in the top chains, whereas Gadar 2 and Tiger 3 had recorded pre-sales of 2.74 lakh and 3.09 lakh respectively.

Fighter targets an opening day of Rs 23 crore

The bookings are however going to be almost double of Hrithik’s last release, Vikram Vedha, which had sold 60,000 tickets in PIC. It’s also better than some of the other films with 1 Lakh plus pre-sales like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, 83, Drishyam 2, and RRR, but those films had strong word of mouth leading to walk-in audiences. The opening day fate of Fighter will heavily depend on the word of mouth of the film, as advances indicate a start around the Rs 22 to 25 crore mark, provided the walk-in audience for the evening and night show is strong given the Republic Day holiday factor.

The numbers are coming primarily due to the star power of leading heroes and the brand name of the director, as the Studio ticked all the boxes of how not to market and position an event film. The marketing geniuses have managed to do the impossible as an event-frontloaded action spectacle has become a feature film relying on word of mouth. There is no clear communication in the marketing with regards to what can one expect from the film, which has created confusion in the cine-going audience, who will prefer to wait for the talk and then book their tickets.

The positive for Fighter is the bookings for day 2, which are as good as the opening day and if the talk is positive, there will be a huge jump due to the word of mouth and the Republic Day holiday. It’s eventually a big film and hence the reports will fly faster, leading to faster movement of tickets and the hope is now on Siddharth Anand to deliver a big ticket entertainer for the audience. Stay tuned To Pinkvilla for more updates.

