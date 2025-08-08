Freakier Friday Preview Box Office: Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis' comedy sets itself up for an optimistic USD 30 million weekend

The much-anticipated sequel Freakier Friday has hit theatres, delighting fans with a promising USD 3 million plus start from Thursday previews at the domestic box office. Starring the iconic duo Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, who reprise their beloved roles from the 2003 hit Freaky Friday, the film is already generating buzz and setting the stage for an exciting opening weekend projected to exceed USD 30 million. This vibrant return to the body-swapping comedy genre is proving to be a nostalgic treat, drawing audiences back to theatres with its fresh twist and heartwarming family appeal.

Freakier Friday Grosses USD 3 Million In Previews; Set For A USD 30 Million Plus Weekend

The film's early success is a testament to the enduring charm of Curtis and Lohan, whose chemistry continues to captivate viewers. With a four-way body swap adding a new layer of hilarity and heart, Freakier Friday is carving out its own space in the franchise's legacy. The strong preview numbers signal robust audience enthusiasm, and with costs kept firmly in check, this Disney release is on track to emerge as a solid hit, delighting both longtime fans and new viewers alike.

Freakier Friday Is The 2nd Most Preferred Movie Option Domestically, Only Behind Weapons

Freakier Friday is sharing the spotlight with another box office contender, Weapons, which is poised to claim the week's number one spot. Directed by Zach Cregger, Weapons is also performing impressively, showcasing the diversity and strength of this weekend's cinematic offerings. While Weapons leads the pack, coming in second to such a formidable competitor is no small feat for Freakier Friday. This healthy competition highlights the vibrant late-summer box office, where both films are thriving and catering to different audience tastes.

The Fresh Rating Of Freakier Friday On Rotten Tomatoes Is Great News For The Film's Legs

With its playful premise, stellar cast, including newcomers Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons, and a Certified Fresh rating, Freakier Friday is poised to enjoy a strong run. The film’s ability to blend nostalgia with modern family dynamics ensures it resonates with a wide audience, making it a feel-good addition to the season.

