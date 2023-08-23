From Shah Rukh Khan, to Ajay Devgn, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth: 50 plus superstars rule Indian Box Office

The Indian Box Office is back in its full glory after what we can say was the dullest phase for movie business. The regular flow of big blockbuster films has come as a respite to everyone in the film trade and exhibition sector. All time records are being broken and new records are being created. Interestingly most of the big blockbusters have been spearheaded by 50-plus aged actors, indicating their longevity and sheer audience pull even after decades of being in the public glaze.

Senior Actors From Different Movie Industries Take The Onus To Revive Theatrical Business

From the Hindi Film Industry, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol and Anupam Kher with their blockbuster films Pathaan, Drishyam 2, Gadar 2 and The Kashmir Files have shown that they still have enough box office mileage to not just make their films work but run them to packed houses and shatter records.

From Kollywood, the two stalwarts Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan came back strong after their past failures to create history with Jailer and Vikram respectively. Chiyaan Vikram has not been a consistent box office performer but he has been part of 2 Ponniyin Selvan films, one of which was the biggest Tamil blockbuster at the time of its release.

Chiranjeevi from Tollywood has had hits and misses post pandemic but his film Waltair Veerayya's blockbuster performance has only shown that with the right kind of content, he can do wonders. Ravi Teja is not a big box office draw but he too has had two blockbusters since pandemic, namely Krack and Waltair Veerayaa (supporting role). Nandimuri Balakrishna delivered a blockbuster with his high on drama film Akhanda and then followed it with a hit (Veera Simha Reddy).

From Mollywood, Mammootty gave numerous successful films post-pandemic but his film Bheeshma Parvam became one of the top 5 Mollywood grossers of all time, reaffirming his status among the Malayalee diaspora.

There are 50-plus aged actors who haven't been able to give that big commercial success post pandemic but it won't be long before they join the mix of things.

What's Cooking For 50-Plus Aged Actors With Significant Box Office Potential In Present Day

The senior actors are not still ready to pass on the baton to the newer generation. They are working hard to entertain their huge fanbase. Shah Rukh Khan has two massive releases in the form of Jawan and Dunki. As we speak, Jawan is breaking advance booking records already, internationally. Salman Khan will be back in Diwali with Tiger 3 which is expected to be massive. Ajay Devgn is working on numerous films of which Singham Again shows the most promise in terms of delivering on the commercial front. Akshay Kumar has over half a dozen films in production. Of his upcoming films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Housefull 5 seem like big money-spinners. Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol haven't zeroed down upon their upcoming films.

Rajinikanth will be seen in Laal Salaam, in an extended appearance. His next release in a lead role is still not confirmed. Kamal Haasan will be back in Indian 2. Indian 2 will be releasing in two parts based on insider reports. He is also part of India's biggest film in terms of production costs, Kalki 2898 AD. He will be collaborating with Mani Ratnam and then there of course are more films that he will feature in, part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Chiyaan Vikram is working on a couple of projects but they don't hold blockbuster potential. Ajith Kumar will be seen in Vidaa Muyarchi. Vijay Thalapathy is aged 49 at the time of this article but it goes without saying that his upcoming films Leo and Thalapathy 68 are among the most anticipated Kollywood films.

Chiranjeevi will start work on a mythological fantasy tentatively titled Mega157. Nandimuri Balakrishna is preparing for the release of his film Bhagavanth Kesari this year. Ravi Teja is working on numerous films that have potential. His next release is Tiger Nageswara Rao. Pawan Kalyan has films like OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Mahesh Babu is aged 48 but it goes without saying that Guntur Kaaram will wreck havoc at the box office.

Mammootty will look to build on the strong post-pandemic momentum with his many films. Mohanlal is not in the best phase of his movie career with films not doing optimum business. But he has the most potential among Mollywood actors and will be back stronger than ever with his films Malaikottai Vaaliban and Vrushabha.

Which upcoming film of a senior actor are you waiting for?

