Gangubai Kathiawadi has a solid week 1; Cruises towards Rs 100 cr

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in a title role, enjoyed a good extended holiday period with the Maha Shivratri holiday falling on Tuesday. The numbers sustained well because of the spillover demand that was left unquenched over the weekend because of occupancy caps in several big centres, especially Maharashtra. By Wednesday, Gangubai Kathiawadi came to its normal levels as far as box office is concerned. However, the hold on Wednesday was very strong, which makes the film a sure shot eventual Rs. 100 cr nett grosser. It will be the 3rd Bollywood film after Sooryavanshi and 83 to touch the Rs. 100 cr mark post-pandemic.

Gangubai Kathiawadi collected Rs. 6.25 cr nett on its first Wednesday to take the cumulative 6 day total to Rs. 61 cr nett. Given the average ticket price of Gangubai Kathiawadi, the first-week ticket receipts are higher than 83, which was a Christmas release. The interesting thing to observe will be how the film performs in its second week when it faces The Batman and Jhund. Both these films cater to the same set of audiences, so the competition will be fierce.

It is to be noted that Gangubai Kathiawadi braved the stiff competition it faced down south from Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai and Pawan Kalyan starrer Bheemla Nayak. As things stand, Gangubai Kathiawadi has started leading in terms of day to day biz and may go on to beat them in the lifetime numbers as well.

The best news that came this week is that film theatres in Maharashtra will be functional at 100 percent capacity from next week. For a film like Gangubai Kathiawadi which enters the second week, the 100 percent rule hardly matters because a good chunk of its business came in the first week itself. However, this welcome change will help change the perception of people towards cinemas. The 100 percent allowance means that cinemas are totally safe for public viewing.

Gangubai Kathiawadi continued to maintain a stronghold on its first Thursday to manage a cumulative first week total of Rs 66.75 cr.

The hold of Gangubai Kathiawadi over the second weekend will determine where the film will end up doing in its lifetime run.

The day-wise nett collections of Gangubai Kathiawadi are as follows:-

Day 1 – Rs. 9.50 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 12.75 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 15 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 8 cr

Day 5 – Rs. 9.5cr

Day 6 – Rs. 6.25 cr

Day 7 - Rs. 5.75cr (estimated)

Total 7-day nett collection – Rs 66.75 cr



How do you feel Gangubai Kathiawadi will fare in its second week?

Written by Rishil Jogani

Also read: Weekend Update: Valimai, Bheemla Nayak & Gangubai set Indian Box Office on fire; Collect Rs 208.25 crore