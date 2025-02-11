Tamil Nadu Box Office Comparison First 5 Days: Vidaamuyarchi vs The GOAT vs Vettaiyan vs Indian 2

Here's presenting a five-day comparison of Vidaamuyarchi, The GOAT, Vettaiyan, and Indian 2 at the Tamil box office.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Feb 11, 2025 | 11:57 PM IST | 2K
Ajith Kumar, Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan
Box Office Comparison: Vidaamuyarchi, The GOAT, Vettaiyan, Indian 2

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, along with Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja, is the latest big release of Tamil cinema. Here's presenting a five-day comparison of Vidaamuyarchi, The GOAT, Vettaiyan, and Indian 2 at the Tamil box office. 

The Ajith Kumar starrer opened with Rs 25.50 crore on Day 1, which was better than Vettaiyan and Indian 2 but less than Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT's opening day collection. Vidaamuyarchi's total five-day collection stands at Rs 64.50 crore gross at the Kollywood box office, less than The GOAT (Rs 98.35 crore) and Vettaiyan (Rs 73 crore). 

Out of all the four biggies, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer emerged as the top-grossing movie and bagged a BLOCKBUSTER verdict at the box office. Rajinikanth's cop actioner settled its box office journey with an Average verdict, while the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 turned out to be one of the biggest disasters of all time. 

Talking about Vidaamuyarchi, the action thriller is heading towards a disappointing fate at the box office. It is expected to wrap its box office journey under Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu, with a BELOW AVERAGE verdict. 

The day-wise box office comparison of Vidaamuyarchi, The GOAT, Vettaiyan, and Indian 2 are as follows: 

Day Vidaamuyarchi The GOAT Vettaiyan Indian 2 
Day 1 Rs 25.5 crore Rs 30 crore Rs 19.75 crore Rs 13 crore
Day 2 Rs 10 crore Rs 21 crore Rs 16.50 crore Rs 12.25 crore
Day 3 Rs 13 crore Rs 27 crore Rs 18 crore Rs 10.60 crore
Day 4 Rs 12.5 crore Rs 27.25 crore Rs 15.75 crore Rs 2.35 crore
Day 5 Rs 3.5 crore Rs 13.30 crore Rs 3 crore Rs 2.40 crore
Total Rs 64.50 crore Rs 118.55 crore Rs 73 crore Rs 40.60 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question. 

About The Author
Mohit Dixit

With a master's degree in mass communication, Mohit finds his comfort in exploring cinema. He keeps up

...

