Tamil Nadu Box Office Comparison First 5 Days: Vidaamuyarchi vs The GOAT vs Vettaiyan vs Indian 2
Here's presenting a five-day comparison of Vidaamuyarchi, The GOAT, Vettaiyan, and Indian 2 at the Tamil box office.
Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, along with Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja, is the latest big release of Tamil cinema. Here's presenting a five-day comparison of Vidaamuyarchi, The GOAT, Vettaiyan, and Indian 2 at the Tamil box office.
The Ajith Kumar starrer opened with Rs 25.50 crore on Day 1, which was better than Vettaiyan and Indian 2 but less than Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT's opening day collection. Vidaamuyarchi's total five-day collection stands at Rs 64.50 crore gross at the Kollywood box office, less than The GOAT (Rs 98.35 crore) and Vettaiyan (Rs 73 crore).
Out of all the four biggies, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer emerged as the top-grossing movie and bagged a BLOCKBUSTER verdict at the box office. Rajinikanth's cop actioner settled its box office journey with an Average verdict, while the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 turned out to be one of the biggest disasters of all time.
Talking about Vidaamuyarchi, the action thriller is heading towards a disappointing fate at the box office. It is expected to wrap its box office journey under Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu, with a BELOW AVERAGE verdict.
The day-wise box office comparison of Vidaamuyarchi, The GOAT, Vettaiyan, and Indian 2 are as follows:
|Day
|Vidaamuyarchi
|The GOAT
|Vettaiyan
|Indian 2
|Day 1
|Rs 25.5 crore
|Rs 30 crore
|Rs 19.75 crore
|Rs 13 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 10 crore
|Rs 21 crore
|Rs 16.50 crore
|Rs 12.25 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 13 crore
|Rs 27 crore
|Rs 18 crore
|Rs 10.60 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 12.5 crore
|Rs 27.25 crore
|Rs 15.75 crore
|Rs 2.35 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 3.5 crore
|Rs 13.30 crore
|Rs 3 crore
|Rs 2.40 crore
|Total
|Rs 64.50 crore
|Rs 118.55 crore
|Rs 73 crore
|Rs 40.60 crore
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Ajith Kumar Movies Tamil Nadu Box Office Day-Wise Comparison 1st 5 Days: Vidaamuyarchi vs Thunivu vs Valimai