Box Office: Which Kollywood movie topped 1st quarter of 2025? Dragon, Vidaamuyarchi or Madha Gaja Raja? Here's an analysis

As the first quarter of 2025 wraps up, the Tamil film industry has already delivered a mix of commercial highs, genre experiments, and long-awaited releases and the result seems to be pretty mixed at the box office. Looking at the films that worked, the major contenders are Dragon, Vidaamuyarchi, and Madha Gaja Raja, which stood out not just for their star power but also for their content and collections. So which film truly dominated in the first quarter? Let’s break it down across collections, content, and impact.

Dragon: The breakout winner of Q1

Budget: ₹35 Cr | Worldwide Gross: ₹152 Cr

The most happening young hero of Kollywood, Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon, emerged as the surprise blockbuster of the quarter. With Pradeep in the lead, alongside Kayadu Lohar and Anupama Parameswaran, the film was helmed by Oh My Kadavule director Ashwath Marimuthu. The coming-of-age comedy-drama followed Raghavan, a student who takes a dark turn into certificate fraud post-breakup, chasing money and influence at the cost of his peace.

Thanks to a relatable storyline, youthful tone, and strong word-of-mouth, the film exceeded expectations. Made on a modest ₹35 crore budget, it earned over ₹152 crore from the worldwide box office, more than seven times its cost. That made the film not only a box office hit but also a fantastic return on investment.

Vidaamuyarchi: Star Power meets ambition

Budget: ₹200 Cr | Worldwide Gross: ₹138 Cr

Featuring Ajith Kumar, Trisha, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja in the leads, Vidaamuyarchi was directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions. Inspired by the Hollywood film Breakdown (1997), the action thriller revolved around a man’s desperate search for his missing wife during a road trip gone wrong.

Despite high expectations and a massive ₹200 crore budget, the film managed to gross only ₹138 crore worldwide. While it impressed some fans with its action sequence and Ajith's stylish return to the screen, the overall reception was mixed. While it was a box office underperformer, fans are still giving the movie a cult status, if the streaming hours of the film on Netflix are anything to go by. The film was in the Top 10 charts on Netflix for a couple of weeks.

Madha Gaja Raja: Long-Delayed but Modestly Rewarding

Budget: ₹15 Cr | Worldwide Gross: ₹63 Cr

Directed by Sundar C and starring Vishal, Madha Gaja Raja was a delayed release that finally saw the light of day nearly a decade later. Co-starring Anjali, Santhanam, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Sonu Sood, this action comedy linked a school race scandal to a larger battle involving corruption, friendship, and redemption.

Made on a tight budget of ₹15 crore, the film collected ₹63 crore worldwide. While not a massive hit, it proved profitable even after lying in the cans for 10 years and found an audience among Vishal’s fanbase and lovers of masala entertainers.

Final Verdict:

In terms of profitability and winning applause, Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon clearly led the first quarter of 2025. With a 7x return on investment, it showcased how content-rich, mid-budget films with strong youth appeal can outshine even star-studded projects. The film pipped movies like Dhanush's directorial venture NEEK and other films in the race. While Vidaamuyarchi fell short of expectations and Madha Gaja Raja delivered modest gains, Dragon set the bar for what’s possible with the right story and execution.

The battle is on for Q2—but for now, Ragavan and his chaotic life take the crown.

