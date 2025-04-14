Good Bad Ugly vs Amaran Opening Weekend Box Office Comparison: Ajith Kumar starrer takes good lead over Sivakarthikeyan's blockbuster

The Ajith Kumar-fronted Good Bad Ugly is storming the box office these days. The mass action drama has recorded the biggest opening weekend for the actor in his entire career. While the movie will keep making waves, here is a comparison of its box office performance with another massive success of Tamil cinema, Amaran's first weekend.

Good Bad Ugly outperforms Amaran in its opening weekend

Both Tamil movies were released on Thursday, thus enjoying a 4-day long weekend. The Ajith Kumar starrer raked over Rs 150 crore in its opening weekend at the worldwide box office, which is higher than the first four days cume of Diwali 2024 released Amaran. For the unversed, Sivakarthikeyan's patriotic war drama closed its opening weekend at Rs 140 crore.

The Adhik Ravichandran directorial grossed Rs 84.50 crore from Tamil Nadu alone, while Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala contributed Rs 3.75 crore, Rs 9.65 crore, and Rs 2.30 crore in the first four days. In contrast, Amaran collected Rs 64.75 crore from its home state while the other three above-mentioned markets contributed Rs 16 crore, Rs 8.35 crore, and 3.25 crore, respectively.

The all-India gross collection of Good Bad Ugly turned out to be Rs 101.50 crore, which is higher than Amaran's India gross of Rs 94.50 crore. The Ajith Kumar starrer also dominated international markets and established a lead of Rs 10 crore over Amaran's worldwide weekend cume.

Watch Good Bad Ugly trailer

Good Bad Ugly in cinemas

Good Bad Ugly is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

