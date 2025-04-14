Box Office: Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly surpasses Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon; emerges highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025

Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is storming the box office these days. The mass action drama directed by Adhik Ravichandran is leaving no stone unturned to make it a big blockbuster at the box office. The movie has bagged a crucial milestone in just 5 days of its theatrical run.

Good Bad Ugly emerges highest-grossing Tamil film in just 5 days

Bankrolled by Telugu cinema's top production house, Mythri Movie Makers, the movie stormed the lifetime box office collection of Pradeep Ranganathan-led Dragon in just 5 days of its theatrical run.

Opened with Rs 51 crore, the movie added Rs 27.50 crore, followed by Rs 34.50 crore. It recorded another big business day on Sunday, where the film grossed over Rs 37 crore, taking the total cume to the Rs 150 crore mark in its opening weekend of four days.

As we write, the movie has had another solid business day today, thanks to the holiday on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. With such a superlative box office performance, Good Bad Ugly emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2025, beating the previous best, Dragon (Rs 152 crore), at the worldwide box office.

Going by the strong trends, the Ajith Kumar starrer is heading for a crackling box-office success. The movie has all the chances to emerge as the highest-grossing movie of the actor, surpassing Thunivu (Rs 194.50 crore). The mass actioner has already stormed past the lifetime earnings of Valimai and became his third highest grossing movie of all time.

Watch Good Bad Ugly trailer here:

Good Bad Ugly in cinemas

Good Bad Ugly is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

