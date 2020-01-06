Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay, Kareena, Diljit & Kiara starrer is almost in 150 crore club

Good Newwz box office collections: Akshay Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh starrer has minted around Rs 148 crore.

Good Newwz box office report of day 10 is here and the makers of The , Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh starrer can rejoice as the comedy-drama will enter the Rs 150 crore by today. Speaking of day 10 collection of Good Newwz, the movie earned Rs 14 crore on the second Sunday. The collection is better than the second Saturday and the second Friday. Day 9 and 8 collections were Rs 11.50 crore and 8 crores respectively.

So, the second weekend's total is around Rs 33.50 crore. As per BOI, the second weekend of the film is similar to Mission Mangal and Housefull 4. With these numbers, the movie is all set to become the seventh highest-grossing movie of 2019. If the movie does well in the third week then it may reach the fourth position. However, the movie may receive tough competition from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak and may struggle to reach the fourth-fifth highest grosser of 2019.

ALSO READ: Good Newwz Review: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit & Kiara end the year with a rib tickling comedy

Good word of mouth and praises from the film critics are helping the film to replicate 8-10 crore per day numbers. For the unversed, the movie has already surpassed Rs 200 crore mark as per the global box office numbers.

Speaking of the movie, the comedy-drama is directed by debutant Raj Mehta and produced by , Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Aruna Bhatia and under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

Here’s the day-wise box office collection of Good Newwz' below:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 17.5 crore approx

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 21.5 crore approx

Day 3, Sunday: Rs 26 crore approx

Day 4, Monday: Rs 13 crore approx

Day 5, Tuesday: Rs 15.5 crore approx

Day 6, Wednesday: Rs 22.25 crore approx

Day 7, Thursday: Rs 10.25 crore approx

Week One - 124. 94 crore approx

Day 8, Friday - 8 crore approx

Day 9, Saturday - 11.50 crore approx

Day 10, Sunday - 14 crore approx

Total Good Newwz box office report : 148.44 crore approx

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Top Grossing Bollywood movies of 2019

ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Top Bollywood movies with highest opening day in 2019

ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Highest opening weekend for Bollywood movies in 2019

Credits :BOI

Read More