Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay, Kareena, Diljit & Kiara starrer is almost in 150 crore club
Good Newwz box office report of day 10 is here and the makers of The Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh starrer can rejoice as the comedy-drama will enter the Rs 150 crore by today. Speaking of day 10 collection of Good Newwz, the movie earned Rs 14 crore on the second Sunday. The collection is better than the second Saturday and the second Friday. Day 9 and 8 collections were Rs 11.50 crore and 8 crores respectively.
So, the second weekend's total is around Rs 33.50 crore. As per BOI, the second weekend of the film is similar to Mission Mangal and Housefull 4. With these numbers, the movie is all set to become the seventh highest-grossing movie of 2019. If the movie does well in the third week then it may reach the fourth position. However, the movie may receive tough competition from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak and may struggle to reach the fourth-fifth highest grosser of 2019.
Good word of mouth and praises from the film critics are helping the film to replicate 8-10 crore per day numbers. For the unversed, the movie has already surpassed Rs 200 crore mark as per the global box office numbers.
Speaking of the movie, the comedy-drama is directed by debutant Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Aruna Bhatia and Akshay Kumar under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.
Here’s the day-wise box office collection of Good Newwz' below:
Day 1, Friday: Rs 17.5 crore approx
Day 2, Saturday: Rs 21.5 crore approx
Day 3, Sunday: Rs 26 crore approx
Day 4, Monday: Rs 13 crore approx
Day 5, Tuesday: Rs 15.5 crore approx
Day 6, Wednesday: Rs 22.25 crore approx
Day 7, Thursday: Rs 10.25 crore approx
Week One - 124. 94 crore approx
Day 8, Friday - 8 crore approx
Day 9, Saturday - 11.50 crore approx
Day 10, Sunday - 14 crore approx
Total Good Newwz box office report : 148.44 crore approx
