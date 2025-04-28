A look at Prabhas’ 100 kg body transformation for SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2

The Baahubali film franchise remains one of SS Rajamouli’s iconic productions to date. The second part of the Indian epic period action film clocked 8 years of release today, on April 28. While it remains a cult favorite among audiences even today, here’s looking back to a time when Prabhas underwent a massive physical transformation for his role.

For his dual characters as Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali, the vision planned by the makers required Prabhas to pull off a bulked-up look for the first and then a leaner look for the second.

While the target was seemingly difficult, SS Rajamouli and the makers of the movie presented a surprising gift to the actor, which consisted of gym equipment worth Rs. 1.5 crore.

Moreover, Prabhas was left to train under award-winning professional bodybuilder Laxman Reddy for the same.

While initially for the role of the father, Amarendra Baahubali, the Rebel star had to gain 20 kilos of muscle, but for the role of the son, he had to look leaner and more fit.

Thus, this resulted in a major fluctuation of weight for the actor for more than 4 years, where he ended up weighing more than 100kg at large. He changed his diet significantly for each role in the film.

Despite such a massive transformation at hand, Prabhas remained extremely dedicated to the project and focused on whatever was required of him.

He pushed his limits by performing deadly stunts himself for the scenes and right after the shoot was completed, he headed straight to his workout.

Fast forward to now, the immaculate success of Baahubali 2 doesn’t require an introduction, since it not only broke records but also went ahead to create a benchmark in itself.

The movie collected approximately Rs. 1810 crores worldwide and became the highest-grossing film in India upon its release.

