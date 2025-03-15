Interstellar Re-Release 2nd Saturday India Box Office: Christopher Nolan's cult movie grosses SPECTACULAR Rs 2 crore

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar remains a strong force at the Indian box office, maintaining its impressive streak even during its second re-release. The sci-fi epic, which was initially re-released in India from February 7 to February 14, had already collected Rs 20.20 crore. With the second re-release now underway, the film continues to draw viewers.

On Friday, day 8, Interstellar added Rs 2 crore to its tally, followed by another Rs 2 crore today. This brings the total box office earnings from both re-releases to Rs 24.20 crore, proving the film’s enduring popularity among the Indian masses.

Interstellar India Box Office Collection (Re-Release)

Day Earnings (in Rs crore) First Re-Release (Feb 7 to 14) 20.20 Cr Day 8 2 Cr Day 9 2 Cr Total 24.20 Cr

Interstellar stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Michael Caine, Mackenzie Foy, and Matt Damon as a group of astronauts on an intergalactic mission to find another habitable planet amid Earth’s environmental collapse. McConaughey leads the team as a former NASA pilot who leaves behind his daughter and son, allowing the movie to explore themes of love, sacrifice, survival, and more, alongside thought-provoking concepts of time dilation and humanity’s future.

Initially planned for a December 2024 re-release in India to mark the film’s 10th anniversary, Interstellar’s return to theaters was postponed due to Pushpa 2 occupying major IMAX screens. When it finally arrived in February, its run was cut short when Chhava took over key screens, limiting its potential. Despite the challenges, Interstellar continues to draw fans.

Advertisement

A key factor behind the film’s sustained success is Christopher Nolan’s devoted fanbase in the country. Known for his mind-bending narratives, the filmmaker enjoys a cult-like following in India. His films pull crowds to theaters every time without fail.

Beyond his appeal, Interstellar’s Oscar-winning VFX and Hans Zimmer’s iconic score have solidified its status as a cinematic masterpiece, tapping into audiences’ FOMO every time there’s a revival anywhere in the world.

Can Interstellar breach the Rs 50 crore mark? With unwavering audience interest, the possibility remains high. Keep checking with us—we’ll definitely be the first to report any major milestones.