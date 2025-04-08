Jaat Advance Booking: Sunny Deol-led mass actioner records GOOD pre-sales; eyes Rs 10 crore opening

Jaat, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, is all set to hit the cinemas this weekend. The action drama, directed by Telugu director Gopichand Malineni and starring an ensemble cast, will likely take an encouraging opening at the box office. The mass actioner has opened to a good response in advance bookings.

Jaat records a good advance booking for the opening day

Marking the first-ever collaboration between Sunny Deol and Gopichand Malineni, Jaat witnessed an overwhelming advance booking today for the opening day- both in multiplex chains and on single screens. With two days still in hand, the movie is expected to record good pre-sales before the first show begins.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat follows a full-on mass masala story rooted in an emotional plot. Besides Sunny Deol, the movie stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and more.

Jaat to take a double-digit opening

As we mentioned in Pinkvilla Predicts, Jaat will likely take a double-digit opening. The movie should do wonders in B&C centers if the content clicks with the masses. Going by the buzz and current trends, the Sunny Deol starrer is expected to open with a figure of Rs 10 crore.

This is a good opening for a Sunny Deol film. It will be interesting to see how the movie entertains the audience and whether it can emerge as another blockbuster for the actor after the super duper success of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues.

Jaat in cinemas on 10 April

Jaat is coming to cinemas from 10 April onwards. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

