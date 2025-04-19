Jaat Box Office Collection Day 10: Sunny Deol's action drama nets Rs 3.25 crore on second Saturday

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 10: Jaat, which features Sunny Deol in a massy avatar, has been a part of the box office race. It is currently competing with the new release, Kesari Chapter 2. The action drama also stars Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, and Vineet Kumar Singh. Jaat has finished 10 days on a reasonable note.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat earned Rs 59.60 crore in the extended opening week at the box office. On the ninth day, the action entertainer recorded Rs 3.75 crore net business. Now, Sunny Deol-starrer has collected Rs 3.25 crore net earnings on the tenth day, i.e. second Saturday.

The cume collection of Jaat now stands at Rs 66.60 crore net at the Indian box office.

Days India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 59.60 crore Day 9 Rs 3.75 crore Day 10 Rs 3.25 crore Total Rs 66.60 crore

Jaat, which features Randeep Hooda as the main antagonist, is inching towards the Rs 70 crore mark. It will cross this threshold by tomorrow. The actioner should net closer to Rs 5 crore on 2nd Sunday.

Jaat earned Rs 9 crore on its opening day. Kesari Chapter 2, which is running parallel to Sunny Deol's movie, opened at Rs 7.50 crore on the first day of its release. It is yet to be seen how Jaat performs in the coming days amid the theatrical run of the Akshay Kumar-starrer. Regardless, Jaat is expected to remain under the Rs 100 crore mark in its lifetime run.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol has announced Jaat 2, the sequel to the 2025 release. After Jaat, Deol will be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming directorial, Lahore 1947. He also has Border 2 in the pipeline, which co-stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

Jaat in theaters

