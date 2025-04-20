Kesari 2 Box Office Day 3: Akshay Kumar's historical drama nets Rs 12 crore, ending weekend on positive note

Kesari 2 Box Office Day 3: The latest big Bollywood release, Kesari Chapter 2, is led by a stellar cast of Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, it is based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire. Picturized around the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Akshay plays C. Sankaran Nair, who led a legal battle against the British Empire.

With the end of Day 3, this courtroom drama has run past its opening weekend in theaters. With a Good Friday release, the film took an opening of Rs 7.50 crore India net on Day 1, as was expected, followed by a growth to Rs 10 crore on Day 2. The two-day total box office collection of the film stood at Rs 17.50 crore.

With the end of Sunday, the film has once again seen a boost of nearly 20 percent to Rs 12 crore, the highest single-day net for this Akshay Kumar film until now. The opening weekend total box office collection of Kesari 2 now stands at Rs 29.50 crore in India net.

Kesari Chapter 2 daily India net box office collection

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 7.5 crore Day 2 Rs 10 crore Day 3 Rs 12 crore Total Rs 29.50 crore

As expected from the film, Kesari 2 took full benefit of the Good Friday release as well as the coming weekend to hold a good position at the box office. Though a drop is expected on Monday and the coming weekdays, the film has now achieved a positive reception, which would help it sustain at the box office for a better run.

Though these opening weekend numbers are nothing extraordinary, they indicate good results for the Akshay Kumar starrer. This is due to the fact that Kesari 2 is not a big, commercially packed entertainer like its prequel, but rather a highly dramatic experience, not supported by any chartbuster songs or big-scale action scenes.

Adding to the fact is the film’s A-rating, along with barely pre-release hype. Despite these factors, the performance of courtroom drama can surely be termed as well enough.

Kesari Chapter 2 in theaters

