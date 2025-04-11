Jaat Day 3 Advance Booking Box Office Update: Sunny Deol starrer eyes double-digit numbers on first Saturday

Jaat Day 3 Advance Booking Box Office Update: The latest action-entertainer, Jaat, marks the comeback of Sunny Deol nearly 2 years after the blockbuster Gadar 2. Jaat also features Randeep Hooda and Regina Cassandra in the lead, helmed by Gopichand Malineni in his Hindi debut. The movie has collected a total net of Rs 15.75 crore in 2 days.

Jaat Day 3 Advance Booking

The Sunny Deol starrer Jaat has shown a reasonably average performance at the box office till now. It opened in theatres on its Day 1 with a net of Rs 9 crores. Later on Friday, i.e., Day 2, the film collected Rs 6.75 crore. Its total 2-day cume now stands at Rs 15.75 crore India net.

According to its advance booking for Day 3, the film is set to take a weekend jump, resulting in a double-digit figure for the coming Saturday. Jaat did experience a drop on its Day 2 due to Friday being a typical working day. As the weekend factor comes into play, supported by good word-of-mouth, the film would present a clearer idea of where it could head later in its run.

Jaat is the top choice in B and C centers

The star power of Sunny Deol took a considerable jump among the masses after the release of Gadar 2. The same star power is now helping to push Jaat towards a decent total for its initial weekend. In several tier 2 and 3 territories like Rajasthan UP, Haryana, and Central India, Jaat attracted a good enough crowd from its spot bookings.

The same crowd has received the film positively in its reviews. If this word-of-mouth successfully transcends towards a larger audience, the film can portray respectable weekend numbers, maintaining a positive trend ahead in the lifetime run.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, and several others in the cast. It is currently running in theaters worldwide. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

